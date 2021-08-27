What to Expect in Fortnite v17.50: Superman Change, Bug Fixes, More

The final update of Fortnite Season 7 is nearly upon us and it’ll presumably give us a good clue about what to expect from the future.

While this won’t be revealing how the season ends just yet, leakers will likely find some clues about what’s to come, and this time around we should have a live event of some sort.

These alien ships aren’t just going to disappear on their own, so we can likely expect Doctor Slone to get rid of them some way or another.

Before we get to all of that, we first have to get to downtime. It hasn’t been announced as of yet, but if we’re going off tradition, then we already have a good idea what to expect.

Fortnite v17.50 Downtime

Downtime means all players on Fortnite will be booted from their games as Epic takes everything offline to implement the new update.

We’ll update this post when the downtime is announced, but if things go according to plan, it will begin at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on September 1.

When the downtime does wrap up, players will be able to hop back into Fortnite and see everything new the update has to offer.

Superman Skin Changes

Once this update rolls around, there will be big changes to how players unlock the second page of Superman cosmetics.

Instead of having to complete 84 quests to get everything unlocked, it’ll now be 50 quests. The bar has been lowered significantly, to the point where anyone who wants to unlock Superman and all of his cosmetics should now easily be able to do so.

Current: 63 / 68 / 73 / 78 / 84 Quests

New: 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 Quests

This change goes into effect upon the launch of v17.50. With this being a numbered update, it also means we have a variety of bug fixes to look forward to.

Thanks to the Fortnite Trello board, we have an early look at what to expect.

Fortnite v17.50 Bug Fixes

Since Epic hasn’t given us traditional patch notes for the duration of Chapter 2, we’ve had to rely on things like the Trello board to let us know what’s being fixed.

Epic has been getting better about letting players know what’s new with each update, but nothing can compare to the OG patch notes. Let’s take a look at every bug fix coming in this final Season 7 update.

Losing item functionality after swapping from Prop-ifier to Consumable.

VFX Spawner Device does not display all VFX options (Creative)

Android Players are unable to use color picker to change color (Creative)

Players are ejected from vehicles in shallow water (Creative)

Adding the Skydome Device to the hotbar resets the island visually (Creative)

Players may be unable to swap Hero Loadouts in the Lobby while using a controller. (Save the World)

Inaccurate description of Goin’ Constructor in game (Save the World)

SGT Tank Gatling’s perk Bouncy Shield is no longer triggering (Save the World)

The majority of fixes that are coming lie outside of the Battle Royale mode, so there’s not a lot that will be changing on that end.

This is actually good news because it does mean that there isn’t a lot for Epic to fix at the moment. We’ll just have to hope things stay that way.

