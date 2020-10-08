Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: Kombat Pack 2 Trailer Reveals Rain, Mileena, and Rambo

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate | Kombat Pack 2 Official Reveal TrailerPoor Tarkatan never stood a chance. Buy here: http://go.wbgames.com/MK11 Subscribe To MORTAL KOMBAT: https://www.youtube.com/mortalkombat Connect with MORTAL KOMBAT online: Twitter: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Twitter Facebook: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Facebook Instagram: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Instagram Discord: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Discord Official WB Games Channels: WB Games: https://go.wbgames.com/WBGames Facebook: https://go.wbgames.com/WBFacebook Twitter: https://go.wbgames.com/WBTwitter 2020-10-08T13:00:07Z

Ed Boon’s cryptic tweets have kept Mortal Kombat fans in heavy debate mode in recent weeks.

After news of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath leaks hit the web, it became quite clear that three new characters were being planned as future DLC. And thanks to today’s (October 8, 2020) reveal trailer, we now have an official confirmation of who those three “Kombatants” are. The debut trailer for their hype announcement showcased a helpless Tarkatan on the run from an unseen assailant. The camera eventually zoomed out to give us a glimpse of who that person was – Rain! The water-powered ninja proceeded to show off his new blade but all of a sudden, the beast he cornered was pulled into the darkness behind him. This is where we got to see the next character reveal – Mileena! The flesh-eating assassin went on to devour the Tarkatan and engage in a little “kombat” session with Rain soon after.

Before Rain and Mileena could bring their battle to a close, a trap sprung up between them. As both characters looked into the distance, they locked eyes with the hunter responsible for that setup – it was none other than Sylvester Stallone’s gun-toting mercenary, John Rambo! We then went on to find out even more details about this awesome reveal – Rain, Mileena, and Rambo are arriving as a part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’s Kombat Pack 2. This “Ultimate” version of the game will arrive on November 17, 2020, and feature the base game, Kombat Packs 1 & 2, and the Aftermath story expansion.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate was also announced as coming to next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series S/X with the following upgrades – graphical enhancements, 4K dynamic resolution, significantly reduced load times, and cross-play/cross-gen capabilities. Those same upgrades will come to existing and new current-gen owners of the game (PS4 and Xbox One) on November 17 as well. The bonus costume set coming with MK 11 Ultimate as a pre-order incentive is the Time Warriors skin pack, which includes new looks for Liu Kang, Skarlet, and Noob Saibot.

Check out a series of revealing screenshots for MK 11 Ultimate’s big reveals below:

See Also: