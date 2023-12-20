Ben Verlander Getting Torched for Opinion of Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers rocked the baseball world by agreeing to a 10-year, $700 million deal with Shohei Ohtani. One would think that’s enough for one winter, but the amount of deferred money in his contract has allowed the organization to remain aggressive in pursuing roster improvements.

It’s already led to Tyler Glasnow getting acquired via trade and signing a long-term extension. The Dodgers are firmly in the running to acquire free-agent Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as well.

Ohtani’s impact also goes beyond purely making baseball-related moves. Los Angeles is cashing in before its prized offseason acquisition steps into the batter’s box at Dodger Stadium for the first time. FOX 11 Los Angeles noted that Ohtani’s Dodgers jersey sales broke the record for the most purchased jersey in any 48-hour period.

Ben Verlander’s Comments on Ohtani Joining Dodgers

The Dodgers have a long and storied history. Many legendary players have suited up for the organization. Where exactly does Ohtani joining them rank? According to FOX Sports’ Ben Verlander, nothing tops what just happened.

During a segment of the Flippin’ Bats podcast, he said Ohtani’s signing with the Dodgers is the most important, biggest and most impactful signing ever made by the franchise. He also added that he had no problem saying this particular statement.

"It's the most important signing in Dodgers history." @BenVerlander breaks down the impact that the Shohei Ohtani-Dodgers deal will have on this season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/TJlbCOKCil — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 19, 2023

Verlander went on to discuss how this relationship between team and player will continue well beyond the 10 years Ohtani is under contract. Due to his time with the club, Ohtani will forever be remembered as a Dodger. To put it in perspective, he used Babe Ruth as an example. While he played for multiple teams during his MLB career, he’s forever remembered as a member of the New York Yankees.

People Have 1 Objection to Verlander’s Statement

As of this original writing, the above tweet has been seen by about seven million people, and it’s because there is one objection.

Many are pointing out that the Dodgers signing of Jackie Robinson is unquestionably the most important and impactful signing made by the franchise. Robinson debuted with the Dodgers in Brooklyn in 1947, breaking baseball’s color barrier as MLB’s first black player.

Former Dodger — and current free agent — Justin Turner couldn’t hold back from sharing his opinion on X, formerly known as Twitter. He couldn’t even contain himself to a single post. He first said that without no. 42 (Robinson’s number), there wouldn’t be a no. 17 (Ohtani’s number).

Turner followed this up by also mentioning no. 34, which was Fernando Valenzuela’s number. The Dodgers just retired those digits during the 2023 season.

Or how about #34 ? He brought an entire displaced fan base back to #TheRavine #IfYouHaveaSombrero… https://t.co/0uN2ezgdsg — Justin Turner (@redturn2) December 20, 2023

Former MLB player Mike Cameron found his way into the replies by asking what number all players will be wearing on April 15 this season (also known as Jackie Robinson Day).

Guess what number Shohei and the rest of baseball is going to wear April 15th! There’s a man that carried more than $700 mil on his shoulders for the history of the game period! All you had to do was add “Since Jackie Robinson”🤷🏿‍♂️ #wepayitforward pic.twitter.com/Yvm4SDQU35 — MIKE CAMERON (@_mcameron44) December 20, 2023

At the time of this original writing, there’s been no response from Verlander since the above video has quickly gone viral. There’s no doubt that Ohtani landing with the Dodgers will have a huge impact on the game — both presently and into the future. However, the points made by both Turner and Cameron show the kind of impact Robinson still has on baseball generations after he last played in a big-league game.