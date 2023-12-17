Tyler Glasnow Leaves Tampa Bay Rays Fans With Heartwarming Message

After signing a $136.5 million deal for five years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, ace pitcher Tyler Glasnow’s first order of business was to leave his former team with a note of gratitude.

“I’m forever grateful to everyone in the Rays organization,” Glasnow posted to Instagram. “To the fans of Tampa Bay, thank you so much for your unwavering support and kindness through all of the ups and downs. Tampa has become my home and the memories I’ve made here will last forever.”

Tyler Glasnow says thank you to Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/QGwAXkSMhp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 17, 2023

Glasnow spent the 2018 through 2023 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, including an outstanding 2019 season in which he racked up 76 strikeouts with a 1.78 ERA across 60.2 innings.

Last season, Glasnow went 120 innings with 10 wins, 162 strikeouts and a 3.53 ERA, making him one of the most coveted pitchers on the market this offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers shocked many fans by adding the ace to their rotation just after signing superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani — a remarkable slugger and starting pitcher combination — to a historic 10-year, $700 million contract.

Glasnow’s Instagram post seemed to close his chapter with the Rays while officially kicking off his mission with the Dodgers: winning a championship with the team he grew up rooting for.

“Playing for the Dodgers has been a dream of mine since I can remember,” Glasnow wrote. “I’m beyond excited to start this next chapter in my life and can’t wait to play championship baseball in my hometown.”

Glasnow, a native of Santa Clarita, California, is now poised at the top of a rotation in what could be baseball’s most dominant roster. If the Dodgers are done making major deals (which might be presumptive), their projected 2024 rotation order looks to be:

Walker Buehler Tyler Glasnow Bobby Miller Ryan Yarbough Emmet Sheehan

Ohtani, who pitched to a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings last season, likely won’t join the rotation until 2025 as he recovers from a UCL procedure. But with Glasnow, the Dodgers appear to have one of the strongest pitching staffs in the MLB, even without the $700 million man on the mound.

Glasnow was not the only significant acquisition for the Dodgers via the Rays. Los Angeles will also be welcoming outfielder Manuel Margot, who should make a significant impact on the club as well.

Margot is most valuable for his versatile and effective defense, with a proven ability to perform in any part of the outfield. In eight seasons, the 29-year-old has a .986 league fielding percentage, a near-perfect record for making defensive plays on the ball when tasked.

Margot also swings a serviceable bat for the Dodgers, with a career slash line of .309/.385/.694. Margot will likely split time in the lineup with veteran outfield Jason Heyward or serve as a defensive replacement late in games. In a long season for a team with deep playoff aspirations, he could be a difference maker.