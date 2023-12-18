Yankees Have Back-up Plans Ready if Yoshinobu Yamamoto Signs Elsewhere

The New York Yankees are fresh off producing a disappointing 82-80 record in 2023. They’ve already tried to put this performance behind them by acquiring outfielder Juan Soto via trade. If all goes according to plan, their offseason haul will also include starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

As it currently stands, the Bronx Bombers are viewed as one of the favorites to land the Japanese hurler. But what if things don’t work out and Yamamoto signs elsewhere? Just in case, general manager Brian Cashman and his brain trust have a couple of pivots prepared.

Yankees’ Potential Yamamoto Pivots

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted on December 17 that the Yankees need pitching ahead of 2024 — with or without Yamamoto in the picture. But what if the right-handed hurler decides to take his talents somewhere other than the Bronx?

There are a couple of different avenues they could explore. One would be to simply shift to other top free-agent starting pitchers still available. One option mentioned by Rosenthal would be to pursue a possible reunion with left-handed hurler Jordan Montgomery. That’s something New York has discussed internally amid its Yamamoto pursuit, per Rosenthal.

Another option, according to Rosenthal’s sources, would be to go all-in on a “super-charged” bullpen. Three relief arms specifically mentioned in his report include Josh Hader, Jordan Hicks and Robert Stephenson.

Here are contract predictions for each hurler that MLB Trade Rumors made on November 5:

Hader: six years, $110 million

Hicks: four years, $40 million

Stephenson: four years, $36 million

Why the Yankees Are Hoping a Back-up Plan Isn’t Needed

It’s not like there aren’t worthy options outside of Yamamoto available in free agency to supplement the Yankees’ pitching staff. However, they’ve made it quite clear that the Japanese hurler is their top priority right now. And it’s because New York’s starting rotation was quite disappointing in 2023.

Gerrit Cole was a bright spot. He won his first AL Cy Young Award thanks to a 15-4 record and 2.63 ERA in 209 innings pitched. There weren’t any other significant bright spots beyond him, though.

Seven Yankees pitchers tossed at least 50 innings as a starter in 2023, according to FanGraphs. Cole was the only pitcher to produce an ERA below 4.66. Luis Severino now plays for the Mets, while Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vazquez and Drew Thorpe were used to acquire Soto.

Eyes will be on a rebound in 2024 for Carlos Rodon, who pitched to a 6.85 ERA during the first season of a six-year, $162 million deal. It’d also be good for New York to get more than 12 starts from Nestor Cortes.

That’s a lot of “maybe” scenarios for a team with hopes of getting back to the postseason and competing for a World Series in 2024. Adding Yamamoto to the top of the rotation would seemingly give manager Aaron Boone’s rotation a little more certainty heading into the regular season.

But if the right-hander opts to sign with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers or another squad currently pursuing him, it’d put the Bombers in a non-preferred situation. At least it seems like Cashman and Co. are ready for that scenario if it becomes a reality.