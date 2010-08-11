UFC Back To The Big Screen On August 28

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is making its way back to the big screen.

On August 28, UFC 118 will be broadcast live in high definition in select movie theaters nationwide. The event features a lightweight championship rematch between title-holder Frankie Edgar and former longtime champion BJ Penn. As a part of the evening’s co-main event, boxing great James Toney will take on fan favorite and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Randy Couture in what is being billed as a “Boxer vs. Mixed Martial Artist” bout.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at http://www.fathomevents.com and a list of theaters participating can be found there as well. For parties of four looking to attend the event, an exclusive offer is available through http://www.ufc.com/4pack. If the fans elect to buy “The Ultimate 4 Pack”, which includes four tickets to the broadcast, they will receive one free TapouT t-shirt.

The event is set for August 28 at select theaters with the five-fight main card broadcast beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now.