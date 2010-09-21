Lesnar, Velasquez Featured On UFC Primetime This October

UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar and top contender Cain Velasquez are set to meet at UFC 121 this October, and, in anticipation for the match up, the two will be featured in “UFC Primetime: Lesnar vs. Velasquez”.

The first episode of the three-part series will be aired on SpikeTV on October 6, with the following two being aired on October 13 and 20, respectively. To go along with the “Primetime” special, SpikeTV will also air the “Countdown to UFC 121”.

The series is a big addition to the network’s month-long event throughout October in honor of the champion, cleverly named “Brocktober”. Throughout the month, Lesnar’s best moments from his short, yet successful career will be featured in four episodes of UFC Unleashed on October 23, while the replay of UFC 116, which was headlined by the epic title clash between Lesnar and Shane Carwin will air on October 20.

All the action on Spike is set to hype up the already highly-anticipated UFC 121 match up between the two heavyweight stars, which is set for Anaheim, California’s Honda Center on October 23. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view that evening.