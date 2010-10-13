Danzig vs. Stevenson Slated For UFC 124

A lightweight bout between “Ultimate Fighter” winners Joe Stevenson and Mac Danzig is in the making for UFC 124 this December.

MMAjunkie.com reported the news earlier today after learning of the bout from sources close to the event.

Both Danzig and Stevenson have struggled as of late to live up to the expectations their success on the reality series earned them. They have gone a combined 9-9 since each won his respective season of “The Ultimate Fighter”.

Stevenson, however, has had the greater success of the two, even climbing the ranks years ago to earn a title shot. He followed his “Ultimate Fighter” with four wins to only one loss, but fell short to B.J. Penn when he fought him for the 155-pound title. In his last outing, Stevenson fell short to George Sotiropoulous at UFC 110 on the judges’ scorecards.

Like his upcoming opponent, Danzig has struggled immensely as of late, winning only once in his last five showings. He dropped three consecutive fights between September of 2008 and July of 2009, but snapped the downslide with a unanimous decision victory over Justin Buchholz at UFC 109. However, a controversial submission loss to Matt Wiman at UFC 115 derailed a potential winning streak.

The lightweight bout is set for UFC 124 on December 11 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The main event of the card features a welterweight title bout between champion Georges St. Pierre and top contender Josh Koscheck. The only other fights to be made official by the promotion are Matt Riddle vs. Anthony Waldburger and Mark Bocek vs. Dustin Hazellet.