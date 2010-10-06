Wednesday Afternoon Link Dump

Check out the best of the web from the friends of Heavy.com.

Thanks to the Munchies Nick Diaz is Broke; Says He’ll Do Press if He’s Paid to Do It — Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz has unsurprisingly elected to avoid hyping up his rematch with KJ Noons. It seems if Strikeforce wants him to promote, they better bring out their checkbook. (CagePotato.com)

FIGHT! Facts & Rankings: WEC 51 – Aldo vs. Gamburyan — FIGHT! has the hook up for results from WEC 51, as well as how high the winners have risen in the ranks. (FightMagazine.com)

“Jacare” expresses interest in UFC, satisfaction with Strikeforce — Strikeforce middleweight champion, submission ace Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, talks about his interest in the most successful promotion in the sport, as well as his satisfaction as Strikeforce’s top middleweight. (FiveOuncesOfPain.com)

Dan Hardy talks about his favorite Music Albums and Soundtracks — Ever wonder what a fighter like UFC welterweight Dan Hardy listens to on his down time. Lowkick.com has all the info. (LowKick.com)

Watch The Only Promo You Need To Get Amped For Hughes vs. Penn III — If you are having trouble getting pumped for the third bout between BJ Penn and Matt Hughes, MiddeEasy has got you covered. Check it! (MiddleEasy.com)

WEC 51 End WEC Ratings Slide On Versus — Nearly 500,000 viewers tuned in to Versus for last week’s WEC 51, which featured a featherweight title bout between champion Jose Aldo and Manny Gamburay. (MMAConvert.com)

Ed Soares’ Dream For Jose Aldo? Super-Fight Against Frankie Edgar — WEC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has been an absolute wrecking machine at the 145-pound mark, but Ed Soares tells Ariel Helwani that a super-fight with UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar would be prime. (Versus.com/blogs/mma-beat)

Spike TV’s Official BROCKTOBER Schedule — WKR has got your back with the complete schedule for “Brocktober” on Spike TV this month. Don’t miss out. (WatchKalibRun.com)

Nick Diaz Still Trying to Finish What He Started With K.J. Noons — Strikeforce welterweight champ Nick Diaz talks to MMAFighting.com’s Ben Fowlkes about his upcoming rematch with K.J. Noons. (MMAFighting.com)

MMAScraps Radio: Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, and Ben Askren — Check out the latest from MMAScraps Radio, as they sit down with the fast-rising Ben Askren and UFC welterweights Jake Shields and Carlos Condit.