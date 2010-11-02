Exclusive: Florian vs. Dunham To Main Event Fight For The Troops 2

UFC lightweights Kenny Florian and Evan Dunham will meet in the main event at UFC Fight for the Troops 2 on January 22 as opposed to fighting at UFC 126 as previously rumored.

Sources close to the bout confirmed the news to HeavyMMA.com late Monday night.

Both fighters will be looking to rebound from losses. Florian dropped a unanimous decision to Gray Maynard at UFC 118 while Dunham lost an extremely close split decision to Sean Sherk at UFC 119.

UFC Fight for the Troops 2 is expected to take place on January 22 at Fort Hood in Kileen, TX and air free on Spike TV.

A heavyweight match up between Matt Mitrione and Tim Hague, as well as a welterweight tilt between Mike Guymon and DaMarques Johnson are in the works for the event. A bout between Melvin Guillard and Yves Edwards has also been rumored.