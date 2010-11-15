Programming Reminder: Countdown To UFC 123 Airs Tonight

The “Countdown To UFC 123” airs tonight on Spike TV, featuring an in-depth look at the main event, a light heavyweight match up between former champions Lyoto Machida and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

The special is set for this evening at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Jackson, who took a bit of time off away from the sport due to a film role, returned from a small hiatus against Rashad Evans at UFC 114, dropping a unanimous decision in a somewhat uneventful main event. The loss was his first since losing his 205lbs title to Forrest Griffin at UFC 86.

Meanwhile, “The Dragon” is coming off a disappointing loss of his own. Machida battled Mauricio Rua for a second occasion at UFC 113, where he was brutally knocked out in the very first round. The loss was his first as a professional and pushed him out of the champion slot.

Also featured on the latest edition of the “Countdown” series, a look into the third installment of the B.J. Penn vs. Matt Hughes rivalry is on tap. Both fighters have fallen from the championship days of old, as neither holds a UFC crown at the moment. The series is currently even at one victory for each fighter. Penn took home the first victory with a rear naked choke at UFC 46, but Hughes redeemed himself with a technical knockout victory at UFC 63 to even the score.

UFC 123 is set for November 20 in Auburn Hills, Michigan and will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View. Tune into Spike TV tonight for a look into the main event and co-main event of the upcoming card.