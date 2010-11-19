UFC Preliminary Specials To Return In 2011

The “UFC Prelim” specials on Spike TV have been a hit in 2010. Though a deal is yet to be finalized, UFC President Dana White says they will be back next year.

White discussed the topic with MMAjunkie.com earlier today.

“We’ll get that figured out,” White told MMAjunkie.com earlier today. “I love having the prelims on Spike. It’s cool to give people some free fights and then have them bounce over (to the Pay-Per-Views). ”

The promotion began airing two fights, even three if time permitted, on Spike TV in the hour time slot prior to the Pay-Per-View broadcast, giving the fans a chance to take in some free action, while promoting the main card bouts. UFC 103 was the first event to air free preliminary action, and other cards such as UFC 109 and UFC 116 had a special of their own. This weekend’s UFC 123 will also have a special this weekend, featuring Matt Brown vs. Brian Foster and Mark Munoz vs. Aaron Simpson.

Spike TV executives did not comment on the negotiations or the likelihood of the specials coming back next year, according to MMAjunkie.com.