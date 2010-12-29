Countdown To UFC 125 Debuts Tonight

“Countdown to UFC 125” is set to debut this evening on Spike TV, previewing the Ultimate Fighting Championship‘s first event of 2011.

On January 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UFC begins the new year with “UFC 125: Resolution“, featuring a lightweight title fight between champion Frankie Edgar and top contender Gray Maynard. A middleweight tilt between Chris Leben and Brian Stann is set to serve as the co-main event of the evening.

The preview show, which is set to debut at 11:30 p.m. ET, will take a close look at the two aforementioned match ups. The show will also replay on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET, respectively, while airing on Versus on Thursday night twice.

“UFC 125: Resolution” is set for the MGM Grand Garden Arena this coming weekend. Aside from the featured bouts, the card also includes a light heavyweight tilt between Brandon Vera and Thiago Silva, a welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Dong Hyun Kim, and a lightweight match up between Clay Guida and Takanori Gomi.

Three preliminary card fights will also be broadcast live, but not on Spike TV, nor on UFC.com. Ion Television and the promotion have teamed up to broadcast the final three undercard fights, which includes the lightweight tilt between sluggers Jeremy Stephens and Marcus Davis.