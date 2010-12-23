St. Pierre Wins Canadian Athlete Of The Year

UFC welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre has taken home the award for Sportnet’s “Canadian Athlete of the Year” in 2010.

St. Pierre, who has won the award each of the past three years, last competed at UFC 124, defeating Josh Koscheck by unanimous decision in what was a completely one-sided fight.

The mixed martial arts champion competed for the award against the likes of Sidney Crosby, who is currently on an incredible goal-scoring streak in the NHL, and World Series of Poker main event winner Jonathan Duhamel.

“It’s a great reward for me to receive, and an honor to be among such athletes like Sidney Crosby,” St. Pierre told Sportsnet.ca this week. “Thank you to the fans, thank you to Sportsnet for this award.”

St. Pierre defeated Crosby in the voting finale after battling through a bracket format that featured the top Canadian athletes of this past year. The winners from each respective match up was voted on by the fans. In 2010, the champion dominated both Dan Hardy and the aforementioned Koscheck to retain his title and is set to meet top contender Jake Shields in his next bout this coming year.