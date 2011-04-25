Fan Interview With Pat Barry, TapouT Founders Set For April 25

Barry, Punkass, and Skrape to participate in fan interview on April 25

UFC star Pat Barry and TapouT founders Punkass and Skyskrape will be participating in a live fan interview today from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET.

MMA fans will have the opportunity to submit questions to the three men on the MetroPCS fan page. Fans simply have to “like” the page on Facebook.com to get involved.

Also, on Friday at the same time, the Ruffo brothers will join the three others in a second live interview with fans of the sport.

The interviews coincide with the countrywide tour for the new Huawei Ascend Sanctioned by TapouT phone. The phone features two interchangeable external covers and is loaded with 10 virtual training center videos, 12 static wallpapers, five live wallpapers, and the exclusive Android application.

Along with the aforementioned Barry, Punkass, and Skyskrape, UFC fighters Leonard Garcia, Donald Cerrone, Jake Shields, Stephan Bonnar, and Brian Bowles will be featured on the tour. The list of appearances can be found below:

April 25 – Boston, MA (Pat Barry, Punkass, and Skyskrape)

April 27 – Detroit, MI (Pat Barry, Punkass, and Skyskrape)

May 6 – San Francisco, CA (Jake Shields and Skyskrape)

May 7 – Sacramento, CA (Jake Shields and Skyskrape)

May 13 – Los Angeles, CA (Pat Barry, Ruffo Brothers, Punkass, and Skyskrape)

May 14 – Las Vegas, NV (Stephan Bonnar, Punkass, and Skyskrape)