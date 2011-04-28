UFC On Versus 4 Fight Card: Grant vs. Riddle, Oliveira vs. Lentz Official

Two more bouts announced for “UFC on Versus 4”

A pair of contests have been announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship today for “UFC on Versus 4” this June.

A lightweight bout between Nik Lentz and Charles Oliveira is one of the bouts to be made official, while a welterweight contest between T.J. Grant and Matt Riddle is the other.

Lentz is currently undefeated in the UFC, winning five contests and fighting to a draw once during his six-fight stint with the promotion. He last competed at “UFC Fight Night 24” earning a submission victory against Waylon Lowe.

Unlike Lentz, Oliveira has tasted defeat during his time with the promotion. In his last bout, he was defeated by Jim Miller via submission, marking the first time in his career that Oliveira lost. Prior to that fight, he was a perfect 14-0 as a professional mixed martial artist.

In the welterweight contest, Riddle seeks redemption following a unanimous decision loss to Sean Pierson at UFC 124 last December. Prior to that contest, he defeated former “Ultimate Fighter” runner-up DaMarques Johnson via technical knockout.

His opponent, Grant, also enters this fight in search of a rebound victory following a unanimous decision loss to the now-retired Ricardo Almeida at the aforementioned UFC 124. Grant has struggled with consistency over his six-fight career with the promotion, having never won more than one fight in a row.

“UFC on Versus 4” is set for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 26 and features a welterweight contest between former middleweight top contender Nate Marquardt and the dynamic Anthony Johnson. The Consol Energy Center will play host to the event, which will be broadcast live on Versus that evening.