Xyience Signs Munoz, Pettis, and Soszynski

Three UFC fighters sign on with Xyience

Krzysztof Soszynski, Anthony Pettis, and Mark Munoz are the latest UFC fighters to sign on with Xyience, the makers of the official energy drink of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The nutrition company announced the news earlier today.

“All three fighters are role models for young athletes and their continued pursuit of excellence, both on and off the mat, is exactly what our brand supports,” said Jessica Hughes, who oversees Xyience’s brand ambassador program. “We’re thrilled to have Mark, Anthony, and Krzysztof join the Xyience family.”

The three fighters will be featured in Xyience advertising, on the brand’s website, and make appearances for the company at certain events.

“Xyience has been a major part of MMA’s growth, and has also been very committed to their team of athletes,” stated Munoz in the official release. It’s that mindset that will enable MMA athletes and the entire industry to rise to new levels.”

Munoz has risen through the ranks of the middleweight division with two consecutive dominant victories. He meets Demian Maia at UFC 131 this June.

Pettis, the last lightweight champion of the WEC, is set to make his UFC debut against lightweight contender Clay Guida at “The Ultimate Fighter 13 Finale,” while Soszynski, like Munoz, returns to action at UFC 131 against Anthony Perosh.