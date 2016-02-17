Lucius Hamilton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The chief fundraiser of one of the last all-male colleges in the United States murdered his niece and her 4-year-old son in what the local sheriff called the “most heinous” crime he’s witnessed in his 32 years of law enforcement, Indiana authorities say.

After an extensive manhunt that included the lockdown of Wabash College, where he worked, Lucius “Lu” Hamilton, 61, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound around eight hours after the killings in a hotel room in downtown Indianapolis, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

Hamilton was suspected in the February 17 shooting deaths of 31-year-old Katherine Hamilton-Giehll and her son, Raymond, in Zionsville.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Motive Was ‘Strictly for Financial Gain’

Manhunt underway at Wabash pic.twitter.com/1sVd22hXos — James Gherardi (@JamesGherardi) February 17, 2016

Fox Indianapolis reports that two people were found dead at a home on Old Hunt Club Road in Zionsville on the morning of February 17. Initially, they were not identified but were described as an adult female and a young child.

Later, the Boone County Sheriff confirmed that the victims were Hamilton’s niece, Katherine Hamilton-Giehll and her 4-year-old son, Raymond. Both were shot dead. She was found dead at the front door of their home while her son was found dead in front of the TV in the living room. The bodies were found by a neighbor at around 8 a.m.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen told reporters, “In my 32 years in law enforcement, I have never witnessed a crime so heinous and heartbreaking.”

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the mother and son were fatally shot by Lucius Hamilton, whose motive was “strictly for financial gain, from a family trust.” In the statement, the sheriff said the trust involved millions of dollars and details were still being investigated.

Your heart has to hurt for this family – 31 y/o Katherine Giehll & her 4 y/o son Raymond shot to death in Zionsville pic.twitter.com/cqlNwaDWFg — James Gherardi (@JamesGherardi) February 17, 2016

Katherine Hamilton-Giehll was the daughter of Lucius Hamilton’s brother, Russell Hamilton, a 27-year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office who died in April 2012, according to his obituary.

Lucius and Russell Hamilton’s father, Lucius Hamilton II, died in 2007, according to court records. His obituary shows that the elder Lucius Hamilton co-owned Sentinel Printing and ran The White Banking Company, along with serving on the board of Indiana National Bank.

Court records show Lucius Hamilton and his brother were the joint administrators of their father’s estate, which was closed in 2008.

2. He Killed His Niece on her 31st Birthday, Police Say

Hamilton-Giehll is survived by her husband, Raymond, and sister Britt Ripley. She was murdered on her 31st birthday.

Her 4-year-old son, also named Raymond, attended Traders Point Christian Academy.

“We have been informed that one of our 3 year-old students [sic], Raymond Giehll, and his mother were found dead this morning in their home. He attended Mrs. Jane Evans’ 3’s class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings,” the academy said in a letter to parents. “There is no earthly explanation for this but we can trust God even in the midst of this tragedy. Please join us in praying for Mr. Giehll, the extended family, and our EC staff as they process through an incredibly difficult time.”

3. Police Say They Found Booze & Prescription Drugs in Hamilton’s Hotel Room

Hamilton, 61, was last seen driving a white 2013 Dodge van which was checked out of Wabash College on the morning of February 17 at about 9:30 a.m., after the killings took place.

#IMPDNOW: Authority @IndStatePolice no threat to @IndyDT. Suspect is dead of self-inflicted gun shot wound. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 17, 2016

The Indianapolis Star reports that Hamilton was found dead inside a room in the Hilton Downtown Hotel close to the statehouse at about 3:30 p.m. Also found in the hotel room were alcohol and prescription drugs.

Police initially said officers were fired upon as they closed in on the hotel room where Hamilton was found, but now say he never fired at them.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said the FBI and U.S. Marshals assisted in the search for Hamilton.

Nielsen issued a message to Hamilton through the media, saying, “We will find you today. I suggest if you see this or if you hear this that you turn yourself in immediately. I will not stop until I find you. We have a great team assembled here, and we will find you.”

4. He Graduated From Wabash College in 1976 & Lived in a Gated Home With His Wife

Hamilton graduated from Wabash College in 1976. According to the school’s website, he was the “Major Gifts Officer” on the Wabash alumni committee.

On his LinkedIn page, Hamilton said that he was in that role since June 2003. While attending the school, he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

In 1974, he won the Wabash College’s public speaking Baldwin Oratorical competition.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Hamilton lived with his wife, Liz, on an “estate-sized,” gated property in Clay Township, which is about 20 minutes from Zionsville and 30 minutes outside Indianapolis.

They have four grown children, according to neighbors.

“I always had the feeling they had a lot of money,” Jackie Lemen told the newspaper.

5. Wabash College Canceled Classes for the First Time Since JFK’s Assassination

Students at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, were sheltering in place while the search for Hamilton went on, though there was no suspected threat to the campus.

It was the first time that the school canceled classes since President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, according to Fox Indianapolis. The lockdown ended just after 3 p.m. on February 17.

#BREAKING Wabash College students released from shelter in place request. pic.twitter.com/wNvViLpKya — Ron Wilkins (@RonWilkins2) February 17, 2016

The school is a private liberal arts college that is all-male, one of only three left in the country.

There are just under 1,000 students registered. The Wabash College Wikipedia page notes, “The trustees have consistently rejected calls to institute coeducation, leaving Wabash one of the country’s three remaining male-only liberal arts colleges.”

The school said in a statement, “All of us at Wabash College are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded in Zionsville this morning, and we extend our condolences to all who are affected by these tragedies. … We are continuing to cooperate fully with Boone and Montgomery County Law Enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Additional counseling services will be provided for our students, faculty, and staff.”