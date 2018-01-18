Joseph Haynes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook/Joseph Haynes

A teenager was shot dead inside of an Ohio courtroom after he struggled with a deputy officer. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Chief Rick Minerd told the media that Joseph Haynes was shot dead inside of a Columbus courtroom on January 17. He was 16 years old. ABC Columbus reports that Haynes was on the fifth floor in the building’s juvenile courtroom at the time of the shooting. Haynes was shot in the abdomen, according to Chief Minerd.

The chief says that only one shot was fired during the altercation, which involved a Franklin County deputy and members of Haynes’ family. The teen was rushed to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. It’s not clear if the gun went off by accident or was deliberate. The deputy was also rushed to Grant Medical Center. His condition is unknown although his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Haynes Was in Court to Answer to a Charge of Pointing a Gun at 2 People

10TV in Columbus reports that Haynes was in court to answer to charges of aggravated menacing. The station says that in November 2017, Haynes pointed a handgun at two people and threatened to shoot them. That gun belongs to his mother, according to the station. Prior to that arrest, Haynes was labelled a juvenile delinquent and had been placed on probation. In addition, Haynes had been forced to wear an electric monitoring bracelet. That punishment stemmed from an incident where Haynes was found “with a concealed weapon.”

The same 10TV report says that in 2016, Haynes was arrested for choking his mother in a domestic dispute. Those charges were dropped at the request of his mother.

2. Haynes Says that He Was ‘Married’ on Facebook

On his Facebook page, Haynes went by the moniker “Joey Fuzz,” some refer to him as “Lil Joey Fuzz.” Haynes said on that page that he is from South Side, Ohio, and at the time of his death was living in Hilltop. Haynes writes in his intro section, “Free my BigBro Mikey & It’s Stack or Starve. Secure the bag.”

In January 2016, a man named Michael Haynes was considered one of Ohio’s most wanted fugitives on domestic violence and endangering children charges.

Haynes began dating a woman named Daisy Senters in 2017 and said that the couple was “married.” In October 2017, Senters wrote on her page, “It’s two days late but July 24th Is when I Got To Be With The Love of My Life.🏼 The day You Walked Into My Life You changed everything & Now It’s Us Against The World , Idc Idc Idc! Nobody can never break us apart. It’s crazy to say it’s been 3 months with you , it feels like forever! We’ve been thru the most but We are gonna have a lot of more ups An downs to come ! I love you baby. An HAPPY 3 MONTHS MFR.”

3. Haynes Is Being Mourned by Friends & Family on Facebook

Haynes family and friends have taken to Facebook to mourn the slain teenager. Clay Severance wrote, “Damn blood we just just talkin about staying safe being good and s*** and now you’re gone and not s*** we can say or do to change it smh. F*** 12 period no business shootin lil bro. Fly high brotha.” Haynes’ girlfriend, Daisy Senters, replied to that post saying, “Rip to my husband.” Another person, Melissa Francis, said, “R.I.P Joey Fuzz, so heartbreaking to hear this known that boy since he was in his momma’s belly!” While Markus Gilmer wrote, “Pray for Joey Fuzz mother and family f*** the police! Love you Lil bro rip first Reese now you bro something gotta shake.” Haynes’ brother David, wrote, “I love you Joseph Edward Haynes and I am going to miss you so much.. R.I.P.”

4. A Local Politician Has Referred to the Shooting as ‘Sad’

Franklin County Commissioner John O’Grady told the Columbus Dispatch that, “Anytime there’s a deputy-involved shooting where we’ve got the public involved, obviously it’s a terrible incident. Our hearts go out to the deputy, the family and anyone involved.” O’Grady added that the shooting could result in further security at juvenile courtrooms in the country, he said, “We are always concerned with safety and security of the public. We’d certainly be willing to visit with the court about it. There’s no question.”

5. There Has Been No Indication that Charges Will Be Brought Against the Deputy

There has been no indication that the deputy involved in the shooting will face any disciplinary action. The investigation into Haynes’ death is being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation.