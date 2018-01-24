Stephanie Katelnikoff: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/stephaniekatelnikoff/5784422216/

A 28-year-old Canadian woman named Stephanie Katelnikoff has been fired for a second time by the Canadian Pacific Railway. A former conductor, Katelnikoff was fired after a December 2014 train derailment in Banff. However, her employment was eventually reinstated. Last year, CP Rail made the ultimate decision to let Katelnikoff go a second time. The reason? “Graphic” social media posts.



1. Katelnikoff Was the Conductor of a CP Rail Train That Derailed in 2014

In Banff, on December 26, 2014, 15 cars went off the tracks, seven of which crashed into a creek bed, CBC News reports . Food products and fly ash spilled into the water, creating a chaotic scene and presenting a potential environmental hazard. Environmentalists feared that fish eggs would be unable to hatch due to the pollutants that spilled into the water.

Katelnikoff was injured as a result of breathing in harmful pollutants at the crash scene and was ordered by a doctor to take a brief period of medical leave. No one was killed during the derailment. The crash itself was expensive and bad for PR. CP Rail was quick to figure out what went wrong and who was to blame.

2. CP Rail Held Katelnikoff Responsible For The Derailment And Fired Her

#Banff train derailment caused by loose joint in heel block assembly: report. https://t.co/P4aJNMF5Yw pic.twitter.com/io6MXJr3zH — Crag & Canyon (@TheCrag) December 2, 2015

CP Rail was quick to blame Katelnikoff for the derailment and fired her, after sending her a letter formally outlining all of CP Rail’s policies and procedures Katelnikoff was accused of violating. Katelnikoff was quick to speak out in response to her termination, and explained to CBC News that she was not responsible for the derailment. CP Rail also stated, according to CBC, that Katelnikoff was not properly trained and too inexperienced to be a conductor. Additionally, Katelnikoff was penalized for speaking with the media concerning the derailment.

3. Katelnikoff Filed a Wrongful Termination Suit and Won

After a lengthy investigation, it was ultimately determined that CP Rail acted in bad faith when firing Katelnikoff, The Calgary Herald explains. The derailment was caused by a break in the tracks; not because of any errors made by Katelnikoff.

Katelnikoff’s employment was reinstated. However, when she went back to work, she felt that she had a giant target on her back, Vice reports.

In an incredible detail reported by The Calgary Herald, it was revealed that a factor in Katelnikoff’s termination was a sexual harassment claim she brought against a former coworker. Katelnikoff’s firing was described as a way of camouflaging her sexual harassment claim and keeping it hidden from public view.

The arbitrator assigned to Katelnikoff’s wrongful termination suit against CP Rail, Maureen Flynn, determined that the company erred in its decision and acted in bad faith. Flynn’s decision is published in full in the library of Canadian arbitration awards.

4. CP Rail Terminated Katelnikoff a Second Time Because of Inappropriate Social Media Posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff was fired after a derailment in Banff, but was cleared of fault and reinstated.

CP Rail then fired her again, this time over her social media posts. https://t.co/zBBAxIOSQI — CBC News (@CBCNews) January 23, 2018

“The CBC has reported, after viewing an evidence package, that Stephanie Katelnikoff was let go from her job at Canadian Pacific Rail (CP) in November for, at least partially, posting some racy photos. Katelnikoff is a model, so yes, the photos on her Instagram are of a sexy nature. Some of them are of her pretty much in the nude, and the CBC reported that one now deleted photo featured her on railroad tracks, and others show her with whips and similar BDSM tools, reports Vice.

5. Katelnikoff is Challenging Her Termination Once Again

Last fall, Katelnikoff received another notice of termination from CP Rail, reports The Calgary Herald. This time, Katelnikoff was being let go for suggestive and explicit social media posts.

Fox News reports that a grievance has been filed against CP Rail on Katelnikoff’s behalf. A representative for CP Rail declined to comment on the case.

In the meantime, Katelnikoff’s case remains pending. A formal arbitration date has yet to be scheduled. As Vice reports, Katelnikoff stands by her modeling photos and does not believe that any of her social media posts were damaging to CP Rail’s reputation. According to the investigative package presented by CP Rail, Katelnikoff received several warnings about violating company policy. Vice reports that Katelnikoff was vocal in her criticism of CP Rail’s corporate culture and policies, posting several videos to YouTube explaining her position. Katelnikoff believes that her criticism of the company played a factor in her termination.

If Katelnikoff wins her second wrongful termination case, will she return to her position as a conductor? That remains to be seen. She informed CBC that “the work itself is amazing” and that being a train conductor was her favorite job.