Kyle Ritsema: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Kyle Ritsema, an assistant principal of a Florida middle school who had been under investigation by Homeland Security, was charged in federal court Wednesday with production, possession and distribution of child pornography. Ritsema was arrested Tuesday and held without bail in Hillsborough County.

Ritsema, 35, an assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle High School in Pasco County was taken into custody by US Marshals, a Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed.

The Pasco County School District issued the following statement:

“We are stunned by these charges against Mr. Ritsema. He was subject to a pre-employment level 2 background check through the FBI, and a follow-up after five years of employment; neither turned up any criminal activity. In addition, we’ve never had any complaints about Mr. Ritsema in more than 10 years of employment. The superintendent intends to recommend that the school board suspend him without pay at their next regular meeting, which is Tuesday at 6 p.m.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ritsema Was Scheduled to Appear Before a Federal Magistrate in the Middle District of Florida in Orlando Wednesday

Kyle Dale Ritsema was under investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit, which is under the umbrella of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The HSI agents investigate several crimes, including financial crimes, commercial fraud and intellectual property theft, cybercrimes, human rights violations, human smuggling and trafficking, drug and weapons trafficking, transnational gang activity, export violations and international art and antiquity theft.

A spokesperson declined to identify the charges as the indictment is sealed until made public during the hearing. The investigation is ongoing, the HSI spokesperson said.

Online jail records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office show that Ritsema, of Land O’ Lakes, was arrested on February 13 and booked into the Orient Road jail at 3 p.m.

He was released from the jail into the custody of Homeland Security on February 14 at 12:20 p.m. to be taken to federal court. The online records show he was detained on probable cause for a “federal rules violation” and lists the agency as ICE.

2. He Has Been Placed On Administrative Leave Pending The Outcome Of The Case

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ritsema was placed on paid administrative leave when news of his arrest was made. No details of the charges were made by district officials and Ritsema has faced no professional or personnel complaints, grievances or accusations. The district has counselors at schools to counsel students and staff.

Ritsema has worked in the school district since 2006.

An audio robo call was placed to parents to alert them as to the situation with Ritsema and to assure people that law enforcement has said its charges against Ritsema are not related to the school, students or district.

“Good evening Coyotes. Earlier today, one of our assistant principals, Mr. Ritsema, was taken into custody on federal charges. He has been placed on paid administrative leave as law enforcement’s investigation continues,” the call said. “The district has been notified that law enforcement’s concerns are not related to our students, school or the school district. At this time, I have no additional information to share. And as pertinent developments occur, I will share them with you. Thank you.”

3. Ritsema, Originally From Zeeland, Michigan, Was Also An Assistant Principal At Another Florida Middle School

According to his Facebook page, Ritsema worked as assistant principal at Pine View Middle School before joining the Cypress Creek Middle High School, part of the Pasco County (Florida) school district.

When Ritsema was named new assistant principal at Pine View Middle in 2015, he described the work in a local news article as “…a challenge, and it’s an exciting opportunity that is not available anywhere else in the county right now.”

Ritsema is currently still listed on the Cypress Creek Middle High School homepage as assistant principal.

Ritsema is originally from Michigan and graduated from Alma College in his home state in 2005 with a degree in elementary education. Before becoming a principal, Ritsema worked as a math teacher in Pasco County.

4. Ritsema’s Twitter Page Has Been Mostly Quiet Since Last Post in March 2017 Where He Frequently Shared Upbeat School Events

Sneak peek at logo on exterior of gym! Enjoy your weekend Coyotes! #The CoyoteWay pic.twitter.com/kxP0E6OESy — CypressCreek (@TheCoyoteWay) March 31, 2017

The Cypress Creek Middle High School, home Of The Coyotes, serves students in grades 6 through 11. It had recently undergone new construction and Ritsema chronicled that progress on his Twitter account.

According to a community newsletter, Ritsema is the assistant principal for 7th and 8th grade at Cypress Creek.

Along with his time at Cypress Creek and Pine View Middle School, Ritsema has worked as a teacher at Paul R. Smith Middle School and Seven Springs Middle School and as an administrator at River Ridge Middle School.

Johanna Navarro, president of Cypress Creek’s Parent-Teacher-Student Association, told the Tampa Bay Times she is “saddened by whatever is going on,” but said she hadn’t been told any details. She said she has worked closely with him because he was the administration’s PTSA liasion and called him a “champion” for the students.

“He’s actually a really phenomenal person,” Navarro told the newspaper before details of the charges were announced. “I hope that he’s able to return not only to our community but also to our school because he’s a very respected person here on campus.”

5. Ritsema Recently Visited Peru & Posted Images on Social Media

Kyle Ritsema visited Peru last summer and posted extensively on social media images of the trip. Otherwise, save for posts with friends, a llama and other trips, his Facebook account, though private, reveals little.

Ritsema has traveled often, according to his Facebook page, which shows other photos taken in Europe.

While at Alma College, Ritsema was a member of the choir and he has worked on school plays during his time in the Pasco County school system.