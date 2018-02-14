Kyle Ritsema: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Kyle Ritsema, an assistant principal of a Florida middle school who had been under investigation by Homeland Security, was charged in federal court Wednesday with production, possession and distribution of child pornography. Ritsema was arrested Tuesday and held without bail in Hillsborough County.
Ritsema, 35, an assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle High School in Pasco County was taken into custody by US Marshals, a Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed.
The Pasco County School District issued the following statement:
“We are stunned by these charges against Mr. Ritsema. He was subject to a pre-employment level 2 background check through the FBI, and a follow-up after five years of employment; neither turned up any criminal activity. In addition, we’ve never had any complaints about Mr. Ritsema in more than 10 years of employment. The superintendent intends to recommend that the school board suspend him without pay at their next regular meeting, which is Tuesday at 6 p.m.”
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Ritsema Was Scheduled to Appear Before a Federal Magistrate in the Middle District of Florida in Orlando Wednesday
Kyle Dale Ritsema was under investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit, which is under the umbrella of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The HSI agents investigate several crimes, including financial crimes, commercial fraud and intellectual property theft, cybercrimes, human rights violations, human smuggling and trafficking, drug and weapons trafficking, transnational gang activity, export violations and international art and antiquity theft.
A spokesperson declined to identify the charges as the indictment is sealed until made public during the hearing. The investigation is ongoing, the HSI spokesperson said.
Online jail records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office show that Ritsema, of Land O’ Lakes, was arrested on February 13 and booked into the Orient Road jail at 3 p.m.
He was released from the jail into the custody of Homeland Security on February 14 at 12:20 p.m. to be taken to federal court. The online records show he was detained on probable cause for a “federal rules violation” and lists the agency as ICE.
2. He Has Been Placed On Administrative Leave Pending The Outcome Of The Case
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ritsema was placed on paid administrative leave when news of his arrest was made. No details of the charges were made by district officials and Ritsema has faced no professional or personnel complaints, grievances or accusations. The district has counselors at schools to counsel students and staff.
Ritsema has worked in the school district since 2006.
An audio robo call was placed to parents to alert them as to the situation with Ritsema and to assure people that law enforcement has said its charges against Ritsema are not related to the school, students or district.
“Good evening Coyotes. Earlier today, one of our assistant principals, Mr. Ritsema, was taken into custody on federal charges. He has been placed on paid administrative leave as law enforcement’s investigation continues,” the call said. “The district has been notified that law enforcement’s concerns are not related to our students, school or the school district. At this time, I have no additional information to share. And as pertinent developments occur, I will share them with you. Thank you.”
3. Ritsema, Originally From Zeeland, Michigan, Was Also An Assistant Principal At Another Florida Middle School
According to his Facebook page, Ritsema worked as assistant principal at Pine View Middle School before joining the Cypress Creek Middle High School, part of the Pasco County (Florida) school district.
When Ritsema was named new assistant principal at Pine View Middle in 2015, he described the work in a local news article as “…a challenge, and it’s an exciting opportunity that is not available anywhere else in the county right now.”
Ritsema is currently still listed on the Cypress Creek Middle High School homepage as assistant principal.
Ritsema is originally from Michigan and graduated from Alma College in his home state in 2005 with a degree in elementary education. Before becoming a principal, Ritsema worked as a math teacher in Pasco County.
4. Ritsema’s Twitter Page Has Been Mostly Quiet Since Last Post in March 2017 Where He Frequently Shared Upbeat School Events
The Cypress Creek Middle High School, home Of The Coyotes, serves students in grades 6 through 11. It had recently undergone new construction and Ritsema chronicled that progress on his Twitter account.
According to a community newsletter, Ritsema is the assistant principal for 7th and 8th grade at Cypress Creek.
Along with his time at Cypress Creek and Pine View Middle School, Ritsema has worked as a teacher at Paul R. Smith Middle School and Seven Springs Middle School and as an administrator at River Ridge Middle School.
Johanna Navarro, president of Cypress Creek’s Parent-Teacher-Student Association, told the Tampa Bay Times she is “saddened by whatever is going on,” but said she hadn’t been told any details. She said she has worked closely with him because he was the administration’s PTSA liasion and called him a “champion” for the students.
“He’s actually a really phenomenal person,” Navarro told the newspaper before details of the charges were announced. “I hope that he’s able to return not only to our community but also to our school because he’s a very respected person here on campus.”
5. Ritsema Recently Visited Peru & Posted Images on Social Media
Kyle Ritsema visited Peru last summer and posted extensively on social media images of the trip. Otherwise, save for posts with friends, a llama and other trips, his Facebook account, though private, reveals little.
Ritsema has traveled often, according to his Facebook page, which shows other photos taken in Europe.
While at Alma College, Ritsema was a member of the choir and he has worked on school plays during his time in the Pasco County school system.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Oh looky here another white homsexual predator
.k.moses Manikandan, an evangelist of God,,,writes it to you,,,,
God bless you.
When diseases ,agony or ,pain strikes my brother ,he comforts himself by telling that it is God’s righteousness on his body allowed by God,,,
My son’s hand was handicapped by doctors while taking him out of his mother’s WOMB,,
Many of our family members are mentally ill ,,,
Is this s curse ?,,asked my mother ,,
But the below article says ,,no it is not a curse ,,
Jesus bore our curse ,,
Satan is a great lier,,
Pains symptoms also lies of satan,,,,
God bless our brother. ( xaviour )Dr.R.Ravin Royer,, India who write this below article,,it is really encouraging,,,,,,
——————————
Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law
CHRIST HAS REDEEMED us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us.
What was that curse?
It is recorded in Deuteronomy, chapter 28, where we are told that the following
diseases came upon the people because of disobedience to God’s law: pestilence,
consumption (or tuberculosis), fever, inflammation, extreme burning, botch, emerods, scab, itch, blindness, smiting in the knee and in the leg, and failing of the eyes.
If your case has not been definitely stated in this list, then listen to verses 60-61 of
this chapter: all the diseases of Egypt, and also every sickness and every disease which is not written in the book of this law.
These words include you and your case, Redeemed from Curses.
Paul says that Christ redeemed us from this curse of the law, because he was made a curse for us. The curse of the law includes all diseases, every sickness, and every plague known throughout the history of the world.
In order for Christ to redeem us from this terrible curse of the law, He was made a
curse for us; that is, He bore for us the punishment prescribed by the law. That is why He had to take our infirmities, and bear our sicknesses.
Adam and Eve sold us into slavery to the devil and put us in bondage to his power,
under his jurisdiction. But Christ has redeemed us. He has bought us back.
He has purchased us with the price of His own body and blood, and freed us. You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.
Abundant Life
What a thrill to know that God so loved us that He paid a great price for our
redemption. He gave His Son as our substitute, who assumed our guilt, bore our
judgment and endured our condemnation, in order to absolve us of all debt and obligation to Satan’s regime, so that we could be restored to God as though no sin had ever been committed. He legally redeemed us. He proved how much He values us and wants to be able to share His best with us – His abundant life.
God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son.
That was the kind of love we cannot understand God’s love.
Salvation is your emancipation from everything outside God’s will for humankind.
Now you can act accordingly. You may speak the language of a winner.
Confess your freedom, instead of your bondage. Confess: With his stripes, I am healed, instead of your sickness. Confess your redemption from all disease. Confess that your redemption is complete – from sin and sickness.
Confess that Satan’s dominion over you ended at Calvary, because it was there that
God freed you. God’s word states all of this, so confess it.
Slaves Set Free
When the slaves in the United States were emancipated, they were still living in slaves’ quarters. They still looked like slaves. They still felt like slaves. But when they heard the Emancipation Proclamation read, they had a legal right to say, “I am free,” and to act on that liberty.
Believe in your proclamation of freedom: Stand fast therefore in the liberty by which
Christ has made us free
You are free. Confess that. Tell the devil that you have found the truth. He has
known it all the time, but has lied to you and blinded your eyes to it. He has kept you
from knowing your legal rights in Christ, your redeemer. The god of this world (Satan)
has blinded the minds of them which believe not.
Tell Satan you have found the truth – the truth that sets you free from him. Let him
know, by your confession of God’s word, that you are free from his dominion and that you know it.
The statement, He (Jesus) has borne our griefs (sicknesses), and carried our sorrows (diseases), is God’s check for your perfect healing. Endorse that check with your confession, and perfect health will be manifested in your body.
An End to Chronic Ailments
The diseases of your body were laid on Jesus. You need never bear them, because He has borne them for you. All you need to do is believe this and begin to confess it.
Refuse to allow sickness to stay in your body, because you were healed with His (Jesus’) stripes.
If Christians would believe this, it would be the end of so-called chronic ailments in
their bodies. Always remember: Satan is a deceiver, a liar.
Sickness, disease, sin, and infirmities, all were laid on Christ. He bore them. He
carried them away, leaving us free and well. We should rejoice in this liberty of ours.
Redemption has not become a reality to many. It has been only a theory, a doctrine,
or a creed. Satan has taken advantage of this lack of understanding.
We are redeemed from all the power of Satan. That means we are bought back from
the hand of the enemy. We are born again. We are the new creation. We are freed
from the kingdom of darkness. We are no longer slaves of Satan. Sin and sickness no longer rule over us.
You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit,
which are God’s.
No Trespassing
How can you glorify God in your body when it is weakened by disease? It is just as
impossible to glorify God properly in your body when it is full of sickness as it is to glorify God in your spirit when it is full of sin.
Tell the devil, “Satan, you are a liar. You know I am redeemed, because I have
accepted Jesus as my redeemer. I am no longer dwelling on your territory, and you have no legal right to trespass on my property. It is no longer yours, neither is it under your jurisdiction. I have been redeemed from your authority by Jesus Christ.”
Say to your enemy, “This sickness you have put on me was cursed on the cross of
Calvary for me, and you know that I do not have to bear it. I command you, in Jesus
Christ’s name, to leave my body. I am free from your curse, for it is written: With his
stripes, I am healed, so I am healed. God said so. Satan, you are a liar; your pains are lies, your symptoms are lies, and your words are lies. You are the father of lies, Jesus said you are.” Then, thank the Lord for your deliverance.
Satan knows all of that. It is only when he knows that you have discovered it that he
must respect your words. So few realize that they are free from the dominion of Satan. He knows it, but until you discover it, he will continue his assault on your life. Many have died prematurely because they have not known their rights in Christ.
Crucified, Buried, and Raised With Christ
When Jesus was crucified, we were crucified with Him. I am crucified with Christ.
When Jesus was buried, we were buried with him.
When Jesus arose from the grave as conqueror, we arose with Him. He has quickened us together with Christ; and has raised us up together in Christ.
When Jesus went back to the throne and sat on the right hand of God, (He) made us
sit together (with Him) in heavenly places.
We are his (God’s) workmanship, created in Christ Jesus. Through Jesus Christ, God
made us what we are – a new creation.
If any one be in Christ, that person is a new creature; old things are passed away;
behold, all things are become new.
We are now a new creature, made in the likeness of God, through the power of Jesus
Christ. God gives us His nature, His love, His faith, His life, His Spirit, His power. We
are re-created.
All that Jesus did was for us. Everything He conquered was for us. He had no need
to conquer Satan for Himself.
He had no sins of His own to carry away, because He had no sin until He took our sins
He did this for us.
He had no need to put away sickness for Himself, because He had no sickness until He
was made sick for us. He did this for us. He conquered for us; and now that we are
recreated in Christ Jesus and are made partakers with Him, we become conquerors
through Him.
In all these things, Paul says, we are more than conquerors, through him that loved us.
All Was for Us
All that Jesus did was for us, and we are now partakers of His victory.
We were captives, but Christ has freed us from captivity.
We were cursed by sin and sickness; but Christ, our redeemer, has freed us from that
curse and loosed us from its dominion.
We were weak, but the Lord has become our strength, so now we are strong.
We were bound and imprisoned, but Christ has freed us from slavery.
We were sick, but Christ has home our sicknesses and carried them away, so now, with his stripes we are healed.
Remember, you were slaves of Satan. You were bound by sin and sin’s penalty,
sickness. You were subject to Satan’s authority. But now you are free. You now have
Christ’s emancipation proclamation – the Bible – and it is YOURS.
Do not be a slave any longer. Do like the slaves in the United Sates did when they
heard their Emancipation Proclamation read: Claim your liberty; act on your deliverance.
You are free. Shout your freedom. Confess your freedom. Believe in your freedom.
Redemption is a fact. Act on your liberty. Your bondage is past. Your prison is open.
Your freedom is granted.
The Spirit of the Lord God is on me; because the Lord has anointed me to preach good tidings to the meek; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captive, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound.20 Moffatt’s Translation reads: to tell prisoners they are free, to tell captives they are released.
———
God bless you .