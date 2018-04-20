Jimmy Fallon #StonerStories: The Best 420 Tweets

In honor of 4/20, i.e. the day dedicated to celebrating weed, Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to send in their best “stoner stories” using hashtag #StonerStories. You can watch the hilarious stories above from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
So what is 420 exactly, and where did it originate? There are several theories, such as it being the official “code” that police use for possession of marijuana or the arrest of a pot smoker. According to Snopes, none of the aforementioned are true. Instead, the website states that its origin consists of the following:
The 420 origins appear to lie in the escapades of a group of friends from San Rafael high school, northern California, in 1971. That autumn, the five teenagers came into possession of a hand-drawn map supposedly locating a marijuana crop at Point Reyes, north-west of San Francisco.
The friends — who called themselves the Waldos because they used to hang out by a wall — met after school, at 4:20 pm, and drove off on their treasure hunt. They never found the plot. ‘We were smoking a lot of weed at the time,’ says Dave Reddix or Waldo Dave, now a filmmaker. ‘Half the fun was just going looking for it.’ The group began using the term 420. So did friends and acquaintances, who included — at a couple of steps removed — members of the Grateful Dead rock band. The term spread among the band’s fans, known as Deadheads.
Then in 1990 Steve Bloom, an editor at High Times, saw 420 explained on a Grateful Dead concert flyer. Staff on the magazine, long the leading publication on marijuana, started using it.
Here are some of the best 420 tweets that came at Fallon’s request, who made #StonerStories trend on Twitter:
@CATARINAvonD was astounded that her boyfriend was apparently wearing the same nail polish as her as they held hands…until she realized she wasn’t holding his hand at all, but her own:
@MrCheek was in for a rude awakening when he found himself BUSTED by a friend’s mother:
Weed can really mess with your mind, apparently making for wild imaginations that seem all too real. Just ask @crayfromthebay:
Word to the wise: You may not want to attempt cooking when high. When you have a case of the munchies, perhaps ordering a pizza would make for a better option:
Is it true pot can make you paranoid? Ask the friend of @kejade:
Cooking issues appear to be a common thread when it comes to stoners:
“Dried grapes man. Like old people in a bath tub. #StonerStories,” wrote @AustynChevalier. Need I say more?
Being stoned at a Thanksgiving meal may seem like a great idea indeed, until everything gets awkward:
Having to duct tape a stoner to a chair so they won’t fall over? Seems normal enough, or maybe not-so-much? You decide:
Watch out for the mirrors, potheads:
Poor @evilmegs_17 missed her bus:
Once again, maybe ordering delivery is your best bet after smoking the ganja:
@DismukeKaitlyn might take the cake for best #StonerStories:
