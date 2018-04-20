Jimmy Fallon #StonerStories: The Best 420 Tweets

In honor of 4/20, i.e. the day dedicated to celebrating weed, Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to send in their best “stoner stories” using hashtag #StonerStories. You can watch the hilarious stories above from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

So what is 420 exactly, and where did it originate? There are several theories, such as it being the official “code” that police use for possession of marijuana or the arrest of a pot smoker. According to Snopes, none of the aforementioned are true. Instead, the website states that its origin consists of the following:

The 420 origins appear to lie in the escapades of a group of friends from San Rafael high school, northern California, in 1971. That autumn, the five teenagers came into possession of a hand-drawn map supposedly locating a marijuana crop at Point Reyes, north-west of San Francisco. The friends — who called themselves the Waldos because they used to hang out by a wall — met after school, at 4:20 pm, and drove off on their treasure hunt. They never found the plot. ‘We were smoking a lot of weed at the time,’ says Dave Reddix or Waldo Dave, now a filmmaker. ‘Half the fun was just going looking for it.’ The group began using the term 420. So did friends and acquaintances, who included — at a couple of steps removed — members of the Grateful Dead rock band. The term spread among the band’s fans, known as Deadheads. Then in 1990 Steve Bloom, an editor at High Times, saw 420 explained on a Grateful Dead concert flyer. Staff on the magazine, long the leading publication on marijuana, started using it.

Here are some of the best 420 tweets that came at Fallon’s request, who made #StonerStories trend on Twitter:

@CATARINAvonD was astounded that her boyfriend was apparently wearing the same nail polish as her as they held hands…until she realized she wasn’t holding his hand at all, but her own:

One time I was holding my boyfriends hand, and I looked down and thought "wow we're wearing the same shade of nail polish". Turns out I was holding my own hand. #StonerStories — Catarina Duguay (@CATARINAvonD) April 16, 2018

@MrCheek was in for a rude awakening when he found himself BUSTED by a friend’s mother:

Me and a buddy decided to play some video games one afternoon after smoking. We were playing for about 30 minutes before his mom came home and asked what we were doing. “Playing video games” we said. She said “the tv isn’t on”. #StonerStories — Cheek (@MrCheek22) April 16, 2018

Weed can really mess with your mind, apparently making for wild imaginations that seem all too real. Just ask @crayfromthebay:

I asked my friend which Planet of the Apes movie we were watching, but turns out we had actually been watching a National Geographic documentary about monkeys for the past 30 min #StonerStories — Ciara (@crayfromthebay) April 16, 2018

Word to the wise: You may not want to attempt cooking when high. When you have a case of the munchies, perhaps ordering a pizza would make for a better option:

Put frozen waffles in the toaster. Left them in there for a half hour. Freaked out and popped them up. They were soggy, not burnt, which was weird. I ate them. Realized the next morning that the toaster wasn’t plugged in. #StonerStories — Barrel (@Barrelz) April 16, 2018

Is it true pot can make you paranoid? Ask the friend of @kejade:

A friend asked me to come over once while she was high. When I got there and rang the doorbell she panicked and hid in a closet for 20 minutes thinking I was the police #StonerStories — Kelsey Muske (@kejade) April 16, 2018

Cooking issues appear to be a common thread when it comes to stoners:

I came home starving so I put in a frozen pizza in the oven and went to smoke a touch more… my roommate runs out yelling about the smoke… I was like be cool man, it's just a lil weed. I had forgotten to take the pizza out of the box, the oven was on fire. #StonerStories — Hell O (@Meh_maybe) April 16, 2018

“Dried grapes man. Like old people in a bath tub. #StonerStories,” wrote @AustynChevalier. Need I say more?

I once came home with my roommate sitting in the middle of the floor with my pet chinchilla, Commissioner Gordon. He was feeding my chinchilla raisins and when he noticed me, all he had to say was, “Dried grapes man. Like old people in a bath tub.” #StonerStories — Austyn Chevalier (@AustynChevalier) April 16, 2018

Being stoned at a Thanksgiving meal may seem like a great idea indeed, until everything gets awkward:

I had an eatable before Thanksgiving dinner, at dinner I looked at my plat and freaked out, why did I take so many yams! I realized after a few seconds that I keep the yam tray and passed my empty plate. #StonerStories — Christopher Jack (@HollowJ13) April 16, 2018

Having to duct tape a stoner to a chair so they won’t fall over? Seems normal enough, or maybe not-so-much? You decide:

#StonerStories

A new coworker at a dispensary I worked at smoked then also took a THC suppository during work. His legs went numb and he passed out, so we had to duct tape him to a chair in the back so he wouldn't fall over. Fun day. — Alex Lason (@LasonAlex) April 16, 2018

Watch out for the mirrors, potheads:

Once, at a party, my roommate got angry because there was a guy dressed just like him. After 30 minutes of screaming he realized he was staring at the mirror. #StonerStories — Ale Rossato (@AleRossato) April 16, 2018

Poor @evilmegs_17 missed her bus:

Was so high i missed the bus while standing at the bus stop. Just watched it go by

#StonerStories — megs (@evilmegs_17) April 16, 2018

Once again, maybe ordering delivery is your best bet after smoking the ganja:

I asked my husband to put a package of ground beef to defrost in the microwave. About 5 mins later,I heard a loud banging noise coming from the laundry room. It was our dryer running….with the pack of ground beef inside it. #StonerStories — Ashlee Larche (Beau-Tea With Ashlee) (@AshleeMayorga) April 16, 2018

@DismukeKaitlyn might take the cake for best #StonerStories: