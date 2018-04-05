Twitter Troll Ricky Vaughn Unmasked as Douglass Mackey

It’s been argued that Ricky Vaughn, a Twitter troll, white nationalist and anti-Semite, did more to get Donald Trump elected than any entity on social media. And maybe beyond that. Named for the Charlie Sheen character in ‘Major League,’ Ricky Vaughn was among the top influencers promoting the alt-right in the lead up to the the 2016 election. An MIT study conducted during the 2016 presidential election primaries found that his Twitter was more significant and persuasive than NBC News, the Democratic Party, even Stephen Colbert.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said Vaughn was “one of the first alt-right users to fully seize the potential in strategic, mainstream social media use. His rapid ascension as an influencer earned him instant celebrity on the far right.”

Vaughn was banned from Twitter in October of 2016, a month before the election. But the SPLC reported that ‘Ricky Vaughn’ simply took his rhetoric to Andrew Torba’s ‘Gab,’ a “Twitter alternative tailor-made for the racists rejected by the mainstream platform, where he quickly became a prominent presence with double the ‘Gab score’ of neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin and other alt-right personalities.”

Still, another account on Twitter of ‘Ricky Vaughn’ appeared, now as Ricky Vaughan 2.0 or @rapinbill with a description that reads, “It’s okay to be white. Obama’s FBI lied to FISA courts about the veracity of the Dossier Hillary paid for in order to wiretap Trump—they still lost Big League!”

The cover photo for the account is of Pres. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump from the January 2017 inauguration of the 45th president.

But on Monday, his true identity was revealed, perhaps inadvertently, but some say he was purposely doxed.

White nationalist Republican candidate Paul Nehlen running against House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin outed Vaughn amidst alt-right infighting, the Huffington Post reported.

Nehlen was reportedly not thrilled with growing disapproval from with the alt-right ranks. Apparently, “two main camps have emerged” as a result of factional discord, litigation, and widespread white supremacist opposition: “The real-world extremists who want to continue holding rallies and mixing it up in the streets, and the ‘optics cucks’ who think the best approach to the mainstream is to keep pushing alt-right ideas through better propaganda. Ricky Vaughn is in the latter camp. And he hasn’t been shy about it.”

“I’m dividing the movement between effective people and dumb losers,” he wrote on Gab, a social media platform infested with white supremacists.

Meanwhile, Nehlen, blurted out Ricky Vaughn’s real name: Douglass Mackey.

Someone named Doug Mackey who is likely the not Dougalss Mackey jumped in.



Mackey is from Waterbury, Vermont, and graduated from Middlebury College with a degree in economics.