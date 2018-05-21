SJ Brooks & Isaac Sederbaum: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In a rare and unthinkable ambush and attack, a male mountain lion mauled two people biking in a remote section of the Snoqualmie woods, around 30 miles east of Seattle, late Saturday morning, killing one and wounding the other. The animal actually attacked twice, reports indicate. The bikers tried to fight it off; one survived the carnage, the other did not.

Since 1890, there have been less than two dozen fatal attacks on humans by the cat also known as a cougar, panther, and puma among other colloquial names. Both nocturnal and diurnal, the mountain lion is an ambush predator.

The suspect cat was tracked by wildlife authorities and shot.

Here's what you need to know

1. A Rare Fatal Cougar Attack in the Washington Cascade Mountain Foothills Saturday

Late Saturday morning, an emergency dispatcher received a call from the North Bend Snoqualmie woods in Washington: "Can you hear me? Help!"

The call disconnected.

That was around 11 a.m. Minutes later, East King County Washington Eastside Professional Firefighters tweeted it was responding to a call for a mountain lion attack. At the time, it wasn't clear that it was attacks, plural.

The King County Sheriff's department confirmed shortly after noon that there were two people attacked; one victim was attacked near North Fork Road and Lake Hancock Road and the second, near North Fork Road about five miles away, local media reported.

A more detailed account said that two men were attacked and mauled by the cougar; one was killed and the other “escaped” on his bike, and rode for two miles to locate a cell phone signal to make, presumably, the 911 call previously reported.

According to a report from KOMONews.com, an official said they men, riding their bikes in a remote area did nothing to provoke an attack.

“It sounds like they were just riding bikes when of the victims hears a scream from his partner and sees they’re being chased by a cougar,” the website quoted Captain Alan Myers with Fish and Wildlife as saying.

It’s reported the two men fought off the cat by “swinging their bikes and the mountain lion ran back in the woods.”

Meyers told KOMO that’s what they were supposed to do: “Make a lot of noise, which is exactly what we tell people to do. Don’t run, whatever you do, don’t run, throw things at it, make noise. It sounds like that’s what they started doing initially.”

But the cougar returned. KOMO reported the survivor said “he had his entire head in the mountain lion’s mouth, but then his friend ran away and the animal chased him. That is when the survivor made his bike ride to call 911.”

2. One Victim Was Airlifted to the Hospital. The Second Victim, Who’d Run From the Cougar, Was Killed

Local media began reporting that two mountain bikers were attacked; one fatally and the other was seriously injured. The 31-year-old injured man was airlifted to Harbor View Hospital “for treatment of serious injuries,” officials said.

Saturday afternoon, hospital officials said the victim was “awake and alert and in serious condition,” but by 9 p.m. Saturday, his condition had improved.

“Patient Status Update: The 31-year-old male, reportedly from New York who was either visiting or moved to the area, who sustained injuries during a mountain lion attack near North Bend, has been upgraded to satisfactory condition. He will be admitted to the hospital for further care.”

The 32-year-old man that was killed was from Seattle. It’s reported after trying to fight off the cougar, ran. Experts say running from a wild cat would trigger its pursuit instinct to chase and catch.

The King County Sheriff’s department’s public information officer tweeted the department was on its way. “I am heading to the scene of the Cougar attack. One victim 40’s transported to HVH for treatment. Second victim found dead from attack. I will update with additional info when I arrive.”

By 6 p.m., wildlife officials had still not located the body of the second victim, it was reported, indicating authorities were trying to find cougar first for safety reasons.

But that account conflicted with earlier reports that the victim had been located with the cougar standing over him. A later report said when first responders arrived, the cougar was with the dead man and officers said they “shot at it and it ran away.”

Details are still sketchy but we know that 32-year-old SJ Brooks was killed, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. And the surviving victim, 31-year-old Isaac Sederbaum of Seattle, is in satisfactory condition. Sederbaum suffered head injuries on the attack. Sederbaum lives in Seattle.

4. Wildlife Officials Searched & Tracked The Cougar For Hours. Once Located, it Was Killed & Would Have DNA Testing to Ensure it Was The Cougar Responsible For The Attack

While on the scene of the attack, a local journalist and mountain biking and hiking aficiando Michael Crowe was approached by a man who had video from April 29 of what could have been the cougar responsible for the fatal attack. Or not.

Wildlife officials, concerned that until they had the suspect cat identified and either captured or killed, alerted hikers to avoid the area of Tolt Reservoir and Hancock Road.

After tracking the cat it for more than four hours, at 6:30 p.m., wildlife officials, using hound dogs, located the cougar they believed responsible and killed the 100-pound 3 or 4-year-old male cat.

Authorities said a DNA test would be performed to confirm it was the same cat, but felt confident they’d captured and destroyed the right cougar.

5.Called Cougar, Mountain Lion, Puma, or Panther, All Are Puma Concolor, The Largest Cat in Small Cat Species. Fatal Attacks Are Rare

Artur Dangle was 7 when he was attacked and killed by two cougars in Quartz Valley, California in 1890, when record-keeping of fatal attacks began. Over the next 120 years, 19 people have been killed by the wild cat in the North America, mostly California and British Columbia, but also in Mexico, New Mexico, Colorado, Montana Texas and even Kentucky from 1890 until May 19 2018 when the 21st fatality was recorded in Washington State, a mountain biker …

There are 32 Puma concolor subspecies known by several names depending on geography and culture and include puma, painter, catamount, cougar, mountain lion, painter, catamount and panther, the latter the subspecies endangered Florida panther, with what’s believed to be 120 to 200 left in the wild. The Puma concolor or whatever name you prefer, are the largest of the so-called small cats. Eastern U.S. cougars are extinct. Fatal cougar attacks are rare.

A Discovery Channel feature explained, the ‘cougar’s modus operandi: stalk-and-ambush.”

“This big guy can sprint like a champion, but chooses instead to creep through cover of brush or trees, then deliver a sudden, shocking and powerful leap onto its target, killing quickly with a suffocating neck bite. Not too surprisingly, other than humans no animal preys on an adult cougar.”

So while fatal attacks are uncommon, encounters with mountain lions, pumas, cougars or panthers, take your pvik, are more common than one might think.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has a cougar ‘wildlife Conflict Incident Report’ map for the public to view.

The National Park Service provides a ‘safety in mountain lion habitat’ guide for possible big cat encounters.

First, don’t run. Any movement that triggers its instinct to chase should be avoided. Don’t crouch or bend or turn your back on it.

Make eye contact, use a loud commanding voice, look menacing as possible; get tall, spread your arms to appear larger than it. Throw whatever you have at your disposal near it but not at it unless if moves toward you, then hurl rocks, branches, whatever at the animal. If it keeps coming and attacks, fight back and don’t let it get your head or neck. “A hiker in Southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools, and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal,” the NPS article explained.