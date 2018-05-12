WATCH: In Paris Knife Attack, 1 Dead, 4 Injured; Suspect Shot by Police

A man stabbed several people in a random attack on a Paris street in the Opera district Saturday. Police reported an “… assault of 5 people in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris by an individual armed with a knife: One victim has died, two are seriously wounded and two are injured slightly. The assailant passed away.”

🔴 Agression de 5 personnes dans le 2ème arrondissement de Paris par un individu armé d’un couteau: une victime est décédée, deux sont blessées grièvement et deux sont blessées légèrement. L’agresseur est décédé. — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) May 12, 2018

ACTU17 is reporting the suspect is a man “of North African origin, about 25 years old.”

Initially reported by ACTU17 news, “One of the victims is dead. Another victim is in a state of absolute emergency, while two others are in a state of relative emergency,” ACTU17 reported. The suspect was shot by the police, France24 reported.

DIRECT 🇫🇷 Paris : Un homme a poignardé plusieurs personnes au hasard en pleine rue. Au moins un mort et plusieurs blessés. https://t.co/AqeGukKbVy pic.twitter.com/BZicIhsKsu — Actu17 (@Actu17) May 12, 2018

The stabbing occurred on Palais Garnier and Opera not far from a busy metro station.

A reporter initially Tweeted pictures, video and a witness account which has since been removed, but her initial tweet said, “One guy went down right in front of our hotel. Watched people running (not sure if from or after somebody). Heard shots shortly after.”

Another French journalist tweeted “A man shouting “Allah Akbar” attacked passersby with a knife tonight street @Europe1, Opera district. At least two serious casualties. He was shot dead by the police.”

Paris 2e arr. : un homme criant "Allah Akbar" a attaqué des passants à coups de couteau ce soir rue #Monsigny, quartier de l'Opéra. Au moins deux blessés graves. Il a été tué par balles par la police. @Europe1 — Guillaume BIET (@GuillaumeBiet) May 12, 2018

DIRECT 🇫🇷 Paris : Selon nos informations, il y a 4 victimes. L'une est décédée. 2 sont en état d'urgence absolue. L'auteur de l'attaque est décédé. https://t.co/AqeGukKbVy pic.twitter.com/6KtDHP4GP8 — Actu17 (@Actu17) May 12, 2018

France 24 journalist Charles Pellegrin, very near the scene, spoke to eye witnesses.

“I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multiple people at random.

1) I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple people at random. pic.twitter.com/xvTmAv0ckb — Charles Pellegrin (@ChPilgrim) May 12, 2018

“The eyewitnesses then told me police tried to tazer (sic) the attacker. This did not work, so they fired two shots. Police have now set up a perimeter and say the situation is under control. Ambulances are rushing to the scene.”

Attentat rue saint augustin la rue ou j’habite , vient de voir un cadavre et un homme les mains remplies de sang. Fait chier. — After (@InternetVuePar) May 12, 2018

#BREAKING Man stabs several random people in a street in #Paris. Multiple people injured and according to initial reports at least one has died. pic.twitter.com/ihp8tg3vv6 — EHA News (@eha_news) May 12, 2018