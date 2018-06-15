Chris Hardwick Accusations: Social Media Outrage About Abuse Allegations

Chris Hardwick is trending on Twitter after his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra posted an article on Medium highlighting alleged years of emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of Hardwick during their three-year relationship.

“I quietly posted an article today, unlisted on Medium. It clearly made the rounds. I’m overwhelmed and I want to thank all of you for your support and kind words- they mean so much to me. I may take some time off the internet, please know your support means everything to me,” Dykstra tweeted.

Dykstra described years of abuse from Hardwick, including a list of “rules” that Hardwick allegedly put in place for the actress when their budding relationship was just starting, as well as continuous incidents of sexual assault, claiming Hardwick expected sex from her regularly. She claimed he threatened to leave, stating “the reason my last relationship didn’t work out was because of the lack of sex.”

“Every night, I laid there for him, occasionally in tears,” Dykstra wrote. He called it ‘starfishing.’ He thought the whole idea was funny. To be fair, I did go along with it out of fear of losing him. I’m still recovering from being sexually used (not in a super fun way) for three years.”

In the open letter, Dykstra writes that she “lost myself, both mentally and physically” while still dating Hardwick, claiming that she lost a significant amount of weight in a short period of time and started pulling her hair out. Hardwick, who is a well-known American comedian, actor and television host, has yet to comment on Dykstra’s accusations.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Twitter did not take too kindly to the accusations against Hardwick, calling him a “vile monster” and stating that he should be blacklisted from the entertainment industry.

Chloe Dykstra is incredibly brave to come forward and Chris Hardwick deserves to be blacklisted immediately — warm fuzzy dyke (@daisyjohnsonsgf) June 15, 2018

Looks like Chris Hardwick isn't a loveable nerd, but a total monster. Props to Chloe Dykstra for telling her story, I can't imagine how hard it was to tell. https://t.co/vGal3Vc5cK — Shawn Dullye (@shawndullye) June 15, 2018

Absolutely fuck Chris Hardwick, what a fucking vile monster. — jarred (@inmybabyarmz) June 15, 2018

I've been saying that Chris Hardwick is a piece of shit for the longest time and it's always fallen on deaf nerd ears. — Jason Carter Glass (@FlagtopJasonCG) June 15, 2018

During the time of the alleged abuse, Dykstra wrote that she started losing significant amounts of weight and became suicidal. Hardwick apparently tried to have her blacklisted from the entertainment industry after she briefly left him for another man, allegedly calling companies that she regularly worked through and threatening to never work for them again.

“One night, I found myself on top of an overpass, looking down at the 101, at the lowest point in my life. I’d lost many of my friends, the woman I’d considered my sister was trying to destroy me and I had no idea why, and the career I’d built from scratch had toppled- I was blacklisted from my industry at the age of 25.”

Twitter user Donna Dickens, a current contributor to Nerdist, called Hardwick a piece of trash and stated “I believe women.” Another user, Cher, posted something similar, telling women who come forward with their stories that “we believe you.”

As someone who writes for Nerdist, let me just say…Chris Hardwick is a piece of trash and I believe women. — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) June 15, 2018

I sincerely hope that women continue to speak out about the emotional & sexual abuse, sexism, and sexual harassment they have received from the men like Chris Hardwick in geek entertainment. Many of us have heard the stories & whispers. And we believe you. — Cher (@thecherness) June 15, 2018

A user who claimed to be an ex-employee of Nerdist called Hardwick a “shi–y, racist” who helped “mainstream the toxic, self-victimization of White Male nerd culture.” Another user quit after Dykstra shared her story.

Walking up to news that your shitty, racist former boss who helped mainstream the toxic, self-victimization of White Male nerd culture FINALLY being outed as a garbage person by his abused ex-girlfriend is somewhat cathartic to say the least. RIP, Chris Hardwick’s career. — DemiMF99 (@DemiMF99) June 15, 2018

As of today I no longer write for @nerdist. The editorial staff is absolutely fantastic but I don't want my work or name affiliated in any way with Chris Hardwick. https://t.co/QJuZDo821T — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) June 15, 2018

Despite the flood of insults and accusations against Hardwick, several Twitter users came to his defense while others wanted to wait to pass judgement until more information was released.

Here’s the thing: I likely disagree with nearly everything Chris Hardwick stands for, and I know his torch and pitchfork mob would be out for me if given the chance. I STILL don’t want him tried, convicted and executed by court of public opinion. That’s all. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 15, 2018

Why do we automatically take the woman's word as gospel? All I see is "fuck Chris Hardwick" "he's trash", etc. w/o a single thought of "let's wait to see all sides, let's look at ALL factors." As a sexual assault victim myself, I'm saddened by where #MeToo has gone. — Whitney (@MissWhit83) June 15, 2018

Today is going to be an ugly one in the nerd entertainment writer field, as we get to see exactly who stands with Chris Hardwick and who believes women as a matter of course. — Ani Bundel 😻 (@anibundel) June 15, 2018

Well, it looks like Chris Hardwick is the latest guy to get lynched by a mob based merely on an accusation. Seems like the Twitter mafia will never tire of its seas of moral indignation blood. #ChrisHardwick #dueprocess #innocentuntilprovenguilty — James Valvis (@JamesValvis) June 15, 2018

Some even lashed out at Dykstra, saying that she had no right to consider this part of the #MeToo movement, and accusing her of having “bad blood” with Hardwick and writing a harsh, incriminating letter as “revenge.”

Others tried to tell the world to not compared Hardwick to Harvey Weinstein, stating that “good men are suffering” because of the #MeToo movement.

This "Chris Hardwick" thing sounds like a really messed up girl falling for a famous control freak. Crappy relationship, bad blood. She writes blamey revenge letter. This is not a #MeToo thing and it kinda pisses me off she's playing that card. — Sandy Netherton (@desdemona31) June 15, 2018

It's in your best interest not to compare Chris Hardwick to Harvey Weinstein. If you do you will alienate good guys who are already afraid to date anyone despite them knowing they respect women. There needs to be a line drawn soon of the #metoo movement. Good men are suffering. — THE DAILY LEFT (@TheDailyLeft) June 15, 2018

However, many came to her defense, reinforcing just how serious and real emotional abuse is. Beth Elderkin wrote: “Men like that target vulnerable women and systematically break them down,” adding that if the accusations against him are true, his actions shouldn’t be swept under the carpet.

As someone who’s seen and lived emotional abuse, I can tell you the claims against Chris Hardwick are not “just a bad relationship.” Men like that target vulnerable women and systematically break them down. If true, his behavior cannot be condoned or excused. — Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) June 15, 2018

This Chloe Dykstra/Chris Hardwick news is already proving that people don’t take emotional abuse seriously. I’m sickened by the number of people I see writing off the abuse she suffered as just a “messy relationship.” — Ginny Di @ DCC 💋 (@itsginnydi) June 15, 2018

Several Twitter users clashed over people defending Hardwick, calling out the users that believe the story but dismiss it in light of their fondness of Hardwick, and the people that want to wait to hear both sides before passing judgement.

Clicked on the trending “Chris Hardwick” story and am just disgusted at the people who won’t believe until they have proof. And those who believe the story but dismiss it because they really like Chris Hardwick. Like, you guys realize you’re actively making society worse, right? — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 𝕃𝕚𝕘𝕖𝕥𝕚 (@MattLigeti) June 15, 2018

chris hardwick’s ex-gf: he’s an abusive piece of shit chris hardwick current and former colleagues: he’s an abusive piece of shit who hates women and has pushed many of us to the edge with his tactics internet: let’s hear both side first!! — mia (@miahowarth_) June 15, 2018

Chris Hardwick is trash. Every man tweeting things like "I don't see what he did wrong" or "innocent until proven guilty" is either an idiot or an abuser themselves. — Lauren Walker (@L_DUBB) June 15, 2018

As of the publication of this article, Hardwick has yet to comment on the accusations or release a statement. Heavy will update as the story develops.