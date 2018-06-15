Chris Hardwick Accusations: Social Media Outrage About Abuse Allegations

Chris Hardwick is trending on Twitter after his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra posted an article on Medium highlighting alleged years of emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of Hardwick during their three-year relationship.
“I quietly posted an article today, unlisted on Medium. It clearly made the rounds. I’m overwhelmed and I want to thank all of you for your support and kind words- they mean so much to me. I may take some time off the internet, please know your support means everything to me,” Dykstra tweeted.
Dykstra described years of abuse from Hardwick, including a list of “rules” that Hardwick allegedly put in place for the actress when their budding relationship was just starting, as well as continuous incidents of sexual assault, claiming Hardwick expected sex from her regularly. She claimed he threatened to leave, stating “the reason my last relationship didn’t work out was because of the lack of sex.”
“Every night, I laid there for him, occasionally in tears,” Dykstra wrote. He called it ‘starfishing.’ He thought the whole idea was funny. To be fair, I did go along with it out of fear of losing him. I’m still recovering from being sexually used (not in a super fun way) for three years.”
In the open letter, Dykstra writes that she “lost myself, both mentally and physically” while still dating Hardwick, claiming that she lost a significant amount of weight in a short period of time and started pulling her hair out. Hardwick, who is a well-known American comedian, actor and television host, has yet to comment on Dykstra’s accusations.
In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Twitter did not take too kindly to the accusations against Hardwick, calling him a “vile monster” and stating that he should be blacklisted from the entertainment industry.
During the time of the alleged abuse, Dykstra wrote that she started losing significant amounts of weight and became suicidal. Hardwick apparently tried to have her blacklisted from the entertainment industry after she briefly left him for another man, allegedly calling companies that she regularly worked through and threatening to never work for them again.
“One night, I found myself on top of an overpass, looking down at the 101, at the lowest point in my life. I’d lost many of my friends, the woman I’d considered my sister was trying to destroy me and I had no idea why, and the career I’d built from scratch had toppled- I was blacklisted from my industry at the age of 25.”
Twitter user Donna Dickens, a current contributor to Nerdist, called Hardwick a piece of trash and stated “I believe women.” Another user, Cher, posted something similar, telling women who come forward with their stories that “we believe you.”
A user who claimed to be an ex-employee of Nerdist called Hardwick a “shi–y, racist” who helped “mainstream the toxic, self-victimization of White Male nerd culture.” Another user quit after Dykstra shared her story.
Despite the flood of insults and accusations against Hardwick, several Twitter users came to his defense while others wanted to wait to pass judgement until more information was released.
Some even lashed out at Dykstra, saying that she had no right to consider this part of the #MeToo movement, and accusing her of having “bad blood” with Hardwick and writing a harsh, incriminating letter as “revenge.”
Others tried to tell the world to not compared Hardwick to Harvey Weinstein, stating that “good men are suffering” because of the #MeToo movement.
However, many came to her defense, reinforcing just how serious and real emotional abuse is. Beth Elderkin wrote: “Men like that target vulnerable women and systematically break them down,” adding that if the accusations against him are true, his actions shouldn’t be swept under the carpet.
Several Twitter users clashed over people defending Hardwick, calling out the users that believe the story but dismiss it in light of their fondness of Hardwick, and the people that want to wait to hear both sides before passing judgement.
As of the publication of this article, Hardwick has yet to comment on the accusations or release a statement. Heavy will update as the story develops.