Celebrities Praise LeBron James’ I Promise School on Twitter

LeBron James’ I Promise School opened its doors on Monday, and the reaction its gotten thus far has been stellar. Many have praised James and his collaborators for their initiative, and their goal of providing children from underprivileged backgrounds with an opportunity to succeed.

“We want every kid that walks through this school to be inspired, to come … away with something, something where they can give back,” James told CNN. “For kids, in general, all they want to know is that someone cares. And when they walk through that door, I hope they know that someone cares.”

🙏🏿🙏🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Jul 31, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Numerous celebrities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to support the I Promise movement. Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz posted a photo of James that lists off all the perks that the school offers, including free tuition, free uniforms, free meals, and GEDs and job placement for parents, and included several flexing and praying emojis in the caption. Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, also posted a second message aimed at James:

“I ain’t gonna lie @kingjames I don’t know where to start… I think the world has watched your growth but this school is next level. The biggest thing that stands out in this picture is the love and support of your day ones.” Check out the full message below.

Fellow rapper T.I. reposed the photo with the caption “King S**t,” referencing both his nickname as “King of the South” and James’ moniker on the basketball court. Larenz Tate, who stars on the television series Power, had similarly positive things to say, as his Instagram post included the lone word: “UNITY.”

👑💩✊🏽 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jul 31, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

Several ESPN analysts and sports personalities have also voiced their support for the school on Twitter. USA Today reporter Jeff Zillgitt tweeted out:

“A dream come true for LeBron James and his foundation: The I Promise School for at-risk students in Akron opens with plan to transform lives of students and parents.”

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin wrote: “Set up here at the I Promise School awaiting LeBron James’ entrance. In a word: wow. Everyone involved in this effort should be proud. Unlike many public schools in the inner city that have to cut extra curricular activities because of budgeting,” he added, “the I Promise School has a music program as well as other arts initiatives.”

Barstool Sports CEO Elika Sadeghi was similarly impressed, tweeting: “I’ve read every article I could find today on the I Promise School, and I can’t even begin to describe how impressed I am with @KingJames. There isn’t a single thing anyone can do on the court to match this legacy.”

The most notable celebrity co-sign, however, has been from Barack and Michelle Obama. The former White House couple tweeted at James, saying:

“@BarackObama and I are so proud of @KingJames and @IPROMISESchool. Kids in Akron and across the US are lucky to have you as a role model on and off the court. Keep using your platform for good and giving our kids a chance to shoot for the stars.”