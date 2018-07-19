Erin Ludwig: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erin Ludwig, a 39-year-old teacher’s aide from Farmerville, Louisiana, is accused of having a relationship with her daughter’s underage boyfriend.

Ludwig is but the latest in a string of female educational professionals to be accused of sexual misconduct with students or underage people in recent years in the United States. One site gave her name as Erin Ludig, but it’s spelled Ludwig. She is charged with allegedly having prohibited sexual conduct with the teen.

1. The Accusations Involve a Teenage Student at a Charter School

The allegations center around a 17-year-old boy who is a student at D’Arbonne Woods Charter School in Farmerville, Louisiana.

“Chartered in December of 2007, D’Arbonne Woods Charter School’s mission and educational focus is centered on improving the quality of public education in Union Parish…. one child at a time,” the school’s website reads.

“DWCS is a Type II charter in rural northeast Louisiana that provides for targeted and research based curriculum delivery that meets the unique needs of its students.”

2. Erin Ludwig Was a Teacher’s Aide at the School

Darbonne Woods Charter School looks amazing beside Lake D’Arbonne. Our community is truly beautiful! #UnionParish pic.twitter.com/4nkfs5nDFK — Marion State Bank (@MarionStateBank) June 2, 2016

The school’s website previously identified Ludwig as “Mrs. Erin Ludwig: Paraprofessional.” However, the page has since been deleted.

KNOE-TV reported that authorities believe the relationship lasted for seven months.

Ludwig’s Facebook page has also been deleted. Farmerville is a town of just over 3,800 people that is the parish seat of Union Parish, Louisiana.

3. The Boy Was Ludwig’s Daughter’s Boyfriend

What makes this case even more unusual than previous cases of female educational professionals running afoul of the law: The allegation that the boy in question was also dating Ludwig’s daughter.

“The alleged victim is her daughter’s seventeen year old boyfriend,” reported MyArkLaMiss.com. “Yes that’s true,” the local sheriff said when asked by the newspaper whether it was true that the teenage boy was also Ludwig’s daughter’s boyfriend.

Authorities have not provided additional details of that entanglement.

4. Authorities Say Text Messages & Photos Were Involved

Sheriff’s officials say that other students observed text messages.

“We interviewed several students who were able to confirm based on statements that the student made and also some text messages that they observed confirming that there was some type of a relationship going on,” Sheriff Dusty Gates with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office told MyArklamiss.com.

The sheriff also told the news site that both Ludwig and the student allegedly “did admit to sending inappropriate text messages and photographs.”

