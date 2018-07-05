Kino Jimenez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kino Jimenez is the San Antonio resident who allegedly assaulted a teenage Trump supporter at a WhataBurger on the Fourth of July. 16 year old Hunter Richard said that Jimenez grabbed his MAGA hat, threw a drink in , and used a racial slur before strutting out of the burger restaurant, still holding the red MAGA hat.

The video went viral. You can watch it here, although be aware that it contains sensitive material.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Jimenez Has Already Been Fired From His Job

Jimenez was a part-time employee at Rumble, a bar on North St. Mary’s in San Antonio. After the video of his assault on Richard went viral, Rumble announced that they were firing Jimenez. On their Facebook page, they wrote, “…We have since terminated this employee, as his actions go against everything that this establishment stands for.Rumble has, and always will be, a bar that is as inclusive as any establishment could possibly be. THIS BAR IS A SAFE SPACE FOR EVERYONE! No matter your race, creed, ethnicity, sexual identity, and political stance, you are welcomed here!”

2. Jimenez is a Member of the Green Party of Texas

Kino Ahuitzotl Jimenez is a member of the Green Party of Texas. The Green Party of Texas is a branch of the national Green Party. The party calls for grassroots democracy, social justice and democracy, and inclusiveness.

3. 4Chan Users Are Trying to Piece Together Jimenez’s Social Media Presence

Kino Jimenez doesn’t have any social media presence. That could be because he simply doesn’t use social media — or it could be that he had social media accounts and has taken them down.

But users of 4Chan, the imageboard website, have been trying to piece together Jimenez’s social media presence. Be aware that the 4chan page contains offensive language and makes a lot of assertions that cannot be proven.

4chan users say they have unearthed some of Jimenez’s posts. The posts are all innocent family pictures: a man who seems to be Jimenez,smiling and playing with children; a picture of a smiling woman with the caption “this is my beautiful mother Maribel.”

Other angry twitter users were spreading rumors that Jimenez has a criminal record. Again, please be aware that the rumors are just that, rumors, and that the tweets contain hostile language.

There was no way to verify whether this was, in fact, the same Kino Jimenez as the man who allegedly assaulted Hunter Richard.

4. Conservatives Online Are Blaming Maxine Waters For the Alleged Assault on Hunter Richard

Is this the America Maxine Waters wanted? Where Trump supporters can't even have a meal in peace? https://t.co/9g1BSiw8LS — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 5, 2018

Right-wing twitter users are casting blame at Representative Maxine Waters for the alleged attack yesterday. Maxine Waters is the outspoken representative of California’s 43rd congressional district. She frequently calls for President Trump to be impeached. She has told her supporters to go after Trump staffers wherever they find them.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Maxine Waters has not told her supporters to go after teenagers, or anyone not working directly for Trump’s administration. But some people on Twitter were blaming her for creating the kind of environment that encouraged the alleged assault at WhataBurger.

5. Throwing Liquid At Someone Can Be Considered Assault

https://www.taylorlawco.com/blog/domestic-assault-and-battery–it-does-not-take-much.cfm

Jimenez allegedly threw a drink at Hunter Richard in WhataBurger.

According to Assaultandbattery.org, throwing liquid in someone’s face can definitely be considered assault. The site says, “If you spit at someone or get hit them with any kind of fluid, that will be an assault charge also. Even if you miss, and there was no harm done!

Or if you lose your temper, and throw something, you can be arrested for assault. Threats can also count as assault. If the other person claims you threatened violence, you can be arrested and charged.”

In 2013, a man said he had been charged with battery for throwing water in the face of a belligerent man in a bar.

So far, no charges have been filed against Kino Jimenez.