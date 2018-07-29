Patricia Hill: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patricia Hill is the 69 year old Arkansas woman who confessed today to shooting and killing her husband after the couple had an argument about porn. Just before 3PM today (Saturday), authorities in Jefferson County, Arkansas said that Hill called 911 to report that she had shot her husband, Frank. He was 65 years old.

Police rushed to the scene and found Frank lying in a shed. He had two bullet wounds – one in his leg, and the other in his head. The paramedics were called, but Frank died just a short time after they arrived.

Patricia was arrested and is in police custody now. She has been charged with felony probable cause for capital murder. She has not be given bail.

Here’s what you need to know about Patricia Hill.

1. She Told Police That She And Her Husband Were Fighting Because He Bought “Video Porn” through “the TV Guide”

Patricia Hill told police that she and her husband never had physical fights. There was no history of violence between them. But apparently they had a running disagreement about her husband’s porn habit.

Patricia told authorities that her husband had, in the past, bought “video pornography” via the TV guide. When she found out about the purchase, she canceled it and ordered her husband never to do that again. But while she was out, her husband re-ordered the porn.

When Patricia got home, she apparently went straight to the utility shed on the couple’s property and asked her husband to leave. When he refused, she went back into the house, got the couples’ .22 pistol, and returned to shoot her husband. She shot him once in the leg, and once in the head.

2. Patricia Hill Was Standing In Her Front Yard, Waiting For The Police When They Arrived to Arrest Her

After Patricia Hill called 911 , police hurried to the home she and Frank shared at 3801 Donaldson Lane in Jefferson County. They found Hill standing in the front yard waiting for them. Police immediately arrested her. Then they went to check on her husband, Frank.

They found Frank lying in the utility shed, near death. He had been wounded in the head and in the leg. Paramedics arrived on the scene but were not able to save his life. He was pronounced dead almost immediately after the police arrived.

After Patricia was taken into custody, police read her her rights. She waived her rights and said that she was willing to participate in the police investigation.

3. Police Reportedly Do Not Believe That The Crime Was Committed in Self Defense

Local media reports that the police do not currently believe that Patricia shot her husband in self-defense.

When the police showed up at her home, Patricia told them that there had never been any physical altercation between her and her husband.

So far, there were no indications that there had been any physical trouble between the couple in the past.

4. Patricia Hill Is Being Held At the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center Without Bail

Patricia Hill was arrested at about 3PM on Saturday, after officers responded to her 911 call. She had already confessed to shooting her husband. When the police arrived, she waived her rights and said that she would willingly cooperate with the investigation.

She was taken into custody at W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center and was not offered bail. She will be held there until her first court date. So far, the court date has not been set.

5. Patricia Hill Is Being Charged With Capital Murder And, If Convicted, Could Be Sentenced to Death

Police say that they are holding Patricia on capital murder charges. Capital murder charges in Arkansas are punishable by death.

Capital murder is defined as having a premeditated and deliberate purpose of causing the death of another person.

It is not clear whether Patricia Hill carried out a premeditated crime. The police press release does stress that, after she came home and found her husband in the utility shed, she went back into the house to get the pistol and then came back to the shed to shoot Frank.