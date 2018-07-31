Plane React: How to Get New Facebook Reaction Emoji

Facebook’s new react emoji is here. The plane reaction emoji first appeared to Facebook users on July 31. We have only confirmed that the emoji works on Android.

Here’s how to get the reaction to work for Android:

1. Update Your Facebook App

If you don’t have the latest version of the Facebook app, you need to get it. Go to the Google Play store > Settings. Hit auto-update apps and choose an option from: Do not auto-update apps. Auto-update apps at any time. Data charges may apply. Auto-update apps over Wi-Fi only.

2. Clear the Cache

If you have the latest version of the app. Go to Settings > Apps > Facebook > Storage > Clear cache.

3. How to See the Plane Reaction

After you have installed the latest version and cleared your cache. Go to any Facebook post, hit comment. In the top right hand corner of the page, hold down on the thumbs up or like emoji, the plane reaction should be presented as one of your options. Some users have reported seeing a second angry face rather than a plane. In that case, hit the second angry face and the plane emoji will be added.

