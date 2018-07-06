Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh & Megan Scraper: A Tribute to the YouTubers Killed in Canada

Three travel YouTubers died Tuesday after an accident in Shannon Falls in British Columbia, Canada. Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh, and Megan Scraper are being remembered for their love of travel and adventure, which they documented online. The trio starred in videos on a YouTube page called High on Life.

According to the Edmonton Sun, the three YouTubers hiked up the falls and went to swim in one of the pools near the waterfalls. CTV News stated that the three of them were walking along the edge of the pool when Scraper slipped into fast-moving water, falling into a pool 98 feet below. Gamble and Lyakh heroically dove in to save her, but were also swept away by the current.

The High on Life YouTube channel paid tribute to the victims: “There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and the devastation that we are all going through right now,” a message on their YouTube channel read.

“They were three of the warmest, kindest, most driven and outgoing people you could ever meet, and the world has lost a great deal of light from the passing of our friends.”

According to Deadspin, Shannon Falls is the third-highest waterfall in British Columbia, and “its cold temperatures and high flow make this a particularly dangerous time of year.” Rescue and recovery crews had to drop down from helicopters to access the steep terrain to locate the missing vloggers.

“It is a very strong current, it is not a place anyone should ever go close to, even if there’s a trail going right down to it,” Squamish SAR Commander Landon James said.

Here’s what you need to know about the three travel YouTubers:

1. Ryker Gamble Helped Create the YouTube Travel Vlog “High on Life,” & is Remembered for His “Bright Personality” & Adventurous Spirit

Gamble is one of the creators of the site High on Life, which has over 501,000 subscribers. The three identified as travel vloggers, traveling the world and posting videos of their adventures on YouTube.

Gamble’s Facebook page states that he is the CMO of High on Life since 2011.

“If it involves people, dancing, deals, or happiness I’m on it,” his profile reads beneath his employment status.

The YouTube channel describes a life of travel and adventure. “Three Years of Travel and Adventure around the World in 3 Minutes,” ad description on the channel reads. Some of the places Gamble visited during his travels includes scenes from India, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Ukraine, Hungary, Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Italy, the Vatican, Canada, US, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Nepal, Indonesia and Croatia.

Gamble reportedly jumped in to save companion Megan Scraper, but was swept away during the heroic attempt to save his friend’s life.

Gamble is remembered for his “bright personality” and his passion for traveling the world.

“The world has lost a great human being with the passing of Ryker Gamble. Your bright personality will be greatly missed,” one person wrote on Facebook. “May you have many adventures where you are now,” another wrote.

“Even in his final act on this Earth he was trying to save the life of his very best friend,” Gamble’s cousin Rob Mangelsdorf told the Vancouver Sun. “He’d known (his friend) his whole life, since they were little, little kids. They were inseparable, absolutely inseparable their whole lives.”

Ryker’s girlfriend Alissa Hansen also shared a heartfelt tribute to the YouTube star on her Instagram account, accompanied by a picture of the two of them together.

“What was once possible seems irrelevant. The schedule is cleared, the mundane ignored. One moment a wave of catastrophic emotions, the next a cavern of emptiness,” read the heartbreaking post.

2. Alexey Lyakh Died Trying to Save His Girlfriend, Megan Scraper, After She Slipped Into Fast-Moving Water

Lyakh’s Facebook profile also lists him as one of the founders of High on Life, and his profile is filled with pictures of his incredible travels around the world. Pictures of Lyakh with elephants and camels, swimming in the ocean, standing in front of the Colosseum and doing back flips into pools are abundant on his profile, showing the world how well-traveled the vlogger was.

Lyakh died a hero, attempting to save his girlfriend after Scraper slipped and fell while exploring Shannon Falls.

“Gamble and Lyakh grew up in BC and were members of the popular travel and adventure collective High On Life, which has amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram and over 502,000 subscribers on YouTube since the group was founded in 2012,” Deadspin reports. “Along with high school friend Parker Heuser and others, the collective has made a living for years by traveling the world and documenting their exploits. Scraper and Lyakh had been partners for over five years, and she frequently traveled as part of the collective.”

In a tribute video, Heuser said Scraper, Gamble, and Lyakh were “three of the warmest, kindest, most driven and outgoing people that you could ever meet, and the world has lost a great deal of light with their passing.”

The group’s members were cited in 2016 for several violations at national parks across America. They pled guilty, resulting in fines that totaled more than $5,000. Gamble and Lyakh also received week-long jail sentences, according to Tube Filter.

“More recently, Gamble and Lyakh helped others increase the size of their social media audiences by launching an Instagram-centric course called IG Millions,” Tube Filter reports.

3. Megan Scraper is Remembered as a “Beautiful Soul” That Inspired Everyone Around Her

Scraper, Lyakh’s girlfriend, was swept away after slipping into fast-moving water while exploring the falls with her boyfriend and Gamble. She is remembered as an inspiration to everyone around her with a “lion” for a heart and an incredible zest for life. Her Facebook profile is flooded with condolences from friends, family and fans.

“You were a beautiful soul, an inspiration and so full of life. This news is so incredibly tragic and my heart is breaking for your family, your friends and all that you inspired through your journey here on this earth. Thank you for being an inspiration to me and so many others out there that didn’t get the chance to let you know that you made an impact on their lives. Rest easy,” one person said in a tribute on her Facebook wall.

Another user posted: “You were an old, kind, and courageous soul. The world will resonate with your energy for a very long time.”

She is seen with a camera in her hand in many of her Facebook pictures, and listed her job as a “content creator + consultant at mindythelion.” She also used to work for Cruise Experts Travel Ltd. Her profile states that she started at mindythelion in 2014.

Her profile is flooded with pictures of her and Lyakh together, traveling and taking photos in different corners of the world.

Other members of the group, which has 1.1million followers on Instagram, have launched a GoFundMe memorial fund to raise $100,000 to help with funeral arrangements and a memorial.

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more is known about the victims.