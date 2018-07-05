Therese Patricia Okoumou Named as Woman ‘Who Climbed Statue of Liberty’

Therese Patricia Okoumou has been named as the woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty on July 4. CNN’s Brynn Gingras reports that Okoumou, 45, will face federal charges for her actions. Gingras says that Okoumou was protesting against Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Okoumou scaled the famous statue at around 3:30 p.m. on Independence Day. The New York Times reports that officials had been worried that Okoumou may damage the statue. A CNN report on the protest says that Okoumou told authorities during the standoff that she would not come down until “all the children are released.”

The New York Daily News reports that Okoumou, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is a resident of the St. George neighborhood of Staten Island. She has lived in the borough for the last ten years. A neighbor told the tabloid, “She can be very nice and she can be a bitch. When I vacuum, she bangs on the wall. I bang back, and she put a dent in my door.” The pair’s beef ended over Okoumou’s love of her neighbor’s dog. An NYPD spokesman, Officer Brian Glacken, told CNN that, “At first, she wasn’t friendly with us, but we took the time to get a rapport with her so that took a while… She just kind of mentioned the kids in Texas. I guess the whole debate that’s going on about that. In the beginning, she threatened to push us off, push the ladder off, but we stayed with her… At first she was being a little combative, then she was willing to cooperate with us. She actually apologized to us for having to go up and get her.”

https://twitter.com/HelloDannyOwens/status/1014600844774395904

Earlier on America’s Independence Day, a group was arrested for unfurling a banner reading, “Abolish I.C.E.,” reported NBC New York. In total, ten people were taken into custody. The station says that the climber has made it as far as the middle of the statue. The evacuation of the island is purely precautionary. A member of Rise and Resist, Jay Walker, told the Daily News that Okoumou is also a member of the group. Walker said that Okoumou participated in one protest a week since joining the group around January. Walker added, “No one in the group knew this was going to happen. We don’t know if she did it on the spur of the moment or if she had been planning it beforehand.”

The group Rise and Resist New York claimed responsibility for the banner. The group said on their Facebook page, “Rise and Resist was at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent. Activists were arrested. #EndFamilySeparation #AbolishCBP #FreeOurFuture #HereToStay.” The group said in a tweet that the woman climbing the statue is not related to their protest. Rise and Resist New York said, “The Climber on the Statue of Liberty has no connection to our #abolishice action earlier today.”

The New York Times reports that Okoumou will appear in federal court in Manhattan on July 5. Her charges will include trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with government functions. A spokesman for the National Park Service, Jerry Willis, told the Times that Okoumou’s actions ruined the holiday plans of many tourists. Willis said, “It is their one and only chance to come here. Unfortunately, we had to clear the island.” CNN reports that July 4 is traditionally one of the biggest days of the year for the statue with 22,000 visitors usually on site.