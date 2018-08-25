Jason Sypher Arrested in Disappearance of Krista Sypher

Jason Sypher has been arrested in Wisconsin and will be charged in connection to his wife’s March 2017 disappearance. A statement from the Plover Police Department says that Sypher was arrested on August 24 close to the Wisconsin/Illinois border. Sypher was taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Plover Police Department following a traffic stop. He is being held at Portage County Jail. The release says that on September 3, it’s expected that Sypher will appear and court to face charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Hiding a Corpse.

Plover Police Chief Dan Ault said in the statement, “The hard work and dedication by all the detectives, officers, and analysts is profound and goes beyond words. Law Enforcement has worked diligently for the sake of Krista and her family. We sincerely hope this provides the answers and justice they deserve.”

Krista Sypher was last seen at her home in Plover on March 13, 2017. She was 44 years old and was the mother of three children. It was Jason Sypher who first reported her missing, on March 20. Krista Sypher worked as an educational assistant within the Stevens Point School District. The Point/Plover Metro Wire reports that Jason Sypher has since moved from the home where his wife was last seen. In April 2018, WSAW reported that contrary to online rumors, Jason Sypher had not lost custody of the couple’s children. Krista’s family said that the children’s grandparents were legal guardians as Jason Sypher commonly worked out of town and had done so for years. In the same report, a member of Krista’s family called allegations against Jason Sypher, “painful and wrong.”

Krista’s sister, Jenny, told the Green Bay Press Gazette that it’s the victim’s adult son who is struggles the most with the disappearance as he is old enough to consume all of the various media reports. Her other two children are under the age of 15. Jenny added that the children are “coping as well as they can.”

The Green Bay Press Gazette reported in March 2018 that Krista’s photo hung in the office of Plover Police Chief Dan Ault. Ault told the newspaper, “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her. Not a day goes by when we don’t talk about her in the department.” The article says that Jason Sypher could not be reached for comment. Krista’s sister, Jenny, told the Gazette that although she thought the police were working the case hard, they could do more. In response to the disappearance, two Facebook pages were set up to help the search effort. One, Bring Krista Home, was criticized by Krista’s family who felt it had become besieged by negative comments. A second page, Missing Krista, has since been set up by family members.

In April 2018, two of Krista’s friends were interviewed by WSAW. Those friends say they had been in communication with Krista nearly every day prior to her disappearance as she had broken her foot a few months previous. One friend, Amber Haferman, said, “On a friend aspect she had a lot going on in her personal life. So that would probably explain different behavior. So to family, if she hadn’t communicated to them, I think that would be understandable why it could be perceived that way.” Haferman added that she felt Krista was in a good place before she went missing. Her foot had healed and Krista was able to drive and to go back to work. Haferman said she last saw her friend on March 11, nine days before Jason Sypher would file a missing persons report. On that day, Haferman said Jason Sypher called her, “He explained the facts and said ‘I don’t know where she is.’ He was upset she was gone. I got the impression he thought she took off.”

One area that was extensively searched by the Plover Police Department was the Cranberry Creek Landfill in Wisconsin Rapids in June 2018, WSAW reported at the time. Chief Ault told the station at the time, “I think we’ve made progress, absolutely. I am encouraged by some what we’ve got at this point.” The chief went on to say, “We’re on the top of a hill per se, it’s muddy, it’s filthy, it stinks, and there’s a lot of heavy equipment operating around us. The landfill still has to conduct business and take care of its daily operational needs, so we’re working around that as well.” Speaking to the Green Bay Press Gazette later, Chief Ault said that he was “glad” officers had conducted the landfill search but still refused to say what evidence, if any, officers had recovered. The search was conducted my multiple agencies working teams of 20. In the conclusion of that article, Chief Ault said, “It’s only a matter of time. I stated that in the beginning (of the investigation), and I stand by that statement.”