WATCH: Michaela Pearson & Candice Little Let Toddlers Smoke ‘Illegal Substance’

Michaela Pearson, 21, and Candice Little, 18, are accused of forcing young children to smoke weed for a Snapchat post in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In a press release, the Winston-Salem Police Department said that they had numerous complaints about the above video which showed “multiple young children being given, what appears to be an illegal substance, by two adult females.” The children can be seen in the video smoking a cigarillo. The video was uploaded to Little’s Snapchat account where she goes by the name Bad.Cannn.

The police said that all of the people shown at the video were located at a home on Peters Creek Parkway. The children were taken to a nearby hospital to be examined while Pearson and Little were taken into custody. The incident is being investigated by the Winston-Salem Police Department and Child Protective Services. The police release did not state what the “illegal substance” was. Fox8 has identified the substance as “marijuana.” The Fox8 report says that the children’s ages are 3, 2 and 18 months.

Drug paraphernalia was taken from the home by officers. WXII reports that the investigation into Pearson and Little began on August 28.

Online records show that Pearson is facing a felony charge of child abuse. Little is facing the same charge. Both records give the women’s addresses as 2115 Peters Creek Parkway. The are both being held on $150,000 secured bonds.

One of the many people who alerted police to the video told WXII, “I didn’t know what to say. It was just mind blowing. I’ve never seen anything like that. It made me very upset because I have nieces and nephews and little cousins myself and they’re like brothers and sisters to me.”

Multiple social media posts indicate that Pearson and Little are in a relationship together. On her Facebook page, Little goes by the moniker, Candi Cokaine. Pearson goes by Mitchy King. Little writes on her Instagram page bio, “Mitch stay in my ribcage.”

Pearson says on her page that she studies Business Administration at Winston-Salem State University. Pearson adds that she is originally from Camden, New Jersey.