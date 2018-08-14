Montana Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 13]

Eleven wildfires are currently burning in Montana, for a total of 19,211 acres. Although the fires are much smaller in acreage than places like California are seeing, residents in the region will still want to keep an eye on the fires for changes and updates. These are the latest reports on the Montana fires as of Monday, August 13.

Two interactive wildfire maps for Montana are currently available. The first is provided by ArcGIS and the Montana State Library here and utilizes details from the USGS’s GeoMAC web services, including only wildfires that are 100 acres or larger and currently active in the state. You can visit this map here or view it below.

The next interactive map is provided by Montana.gov (the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) and you can view it here.

Here is a list of the current active wildfires in Montana, according to NIFC.

Bacon Rind Fire

This fire is in the Custer-Gallanting National Forest. It’s 973 acres and 16 percent contained, located 17 miles north of West Yellowstone. It was caused by lightning. The location is 44.968 latitude, -111.102 longitude.

According to Inciweb: “The Bacon Rind Fire is a great opportunity to remove dead vegetation from the forest understory and maintain a healthy ecosystem that will be conducive to new growth.”

There are no current closures from this fire.

Brownstone Fire

This fire is in the Flathead National Forest. It’s 1,084 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 25 miles east of Condon and was caused by lightning. It’s located at Brownstone Creek/Brown Sandstone Peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The fire’s been moving to the southeast. Minimal movement to the west is expected. There are no current closures from this fire.

Davis Fire

This fire, in the Kootenai National Forest, is 5,218 acres and 50 percent contained. It’s located 10 miles northwest of Yaak at 48.958 latitude, -115.933 longitude.

This map below, which is the most recent from Inciweb, gives you an idea of the fire’s location. However, note that the fire has grown significantly since this map was created:

Garden Creek Fire

This fire, overseen by the Flathead Agency, is 2,573 acres and 10 percent contained. It’s located two miles north of Ronan, two miles north of Hot Springs, at 47.67 latitude, -114.76 longitude, and was caused by lightning.

Goldstone Fire

This fire, in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 3,769 acres and 0 percent contained according to the U.S. Forest Service. It grew because of the passage of a cold front.

They wrote: “Goldstone Fire, the lightning caused Goldstone Fire was detected on August 2. The fire started burning in a high elevation basin near Goldstone Pass, located approximately five miles west of Reservoir Lake or twelve miles south of Jackson, MT in the Bitterroot Mountains on the Montana and Idaho state border. The fire is currently 3,769 acres with approximatley 70 resources including heavy equipment and miscellaneous fire personnel. The fire continues to be suppressed by creating fuel breaks and handline where possible. The fire is 0% contained. A Type 2 Incident Management Team will be assuming control of the fire tomorrow, August 14. The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Lemhi Pass north to Miner Lakes. The Reservoir Lake campground and Bloody Dick Cabin are closed. There is a public meeting tonight at the Jackson Volunteer Fire Department at 7:00 p.m.”

A section of the Continental Divide Trail is now closed at Lemhi Pass, north to Jahnke Mine. The Reservoir Lake Campground and Bloody Dick Rental Cabin are also closed, as of August 10.

Howe Ridge Fire

Hard to tell due to the very smoky conditions, but that plume above the haze in this webcam photo and data from @wildfireviewer would suggest that the #HoweRidgeFire is growing again this afternoon #MTnews #MTfire pic.twitter.com/LyLti9BvBA — Justin Franz (@jfranz88) August 13, 2018

This fire is in Glacier National Park and isn’t listed in all the Montana fire listings. It’s burned 1,500 to 2,500 acres and destroyed many homes and historic structures on the north end of Lake McDonald.

Monday 8/13 #HoweRidgeFire Glacier NP. Map always shows most recent satellite hotspots. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links to get the most benefit from the map. Open interactive map: https://t.co/xC0L0sC5Te #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/rTmHoQt2VO — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 13, 2018

It started Sunday as a small, smoldering fire and grew quickly, Flathead Beacon reported. Going-to-the-Sun Road from the foot of Lake McDonald to Logan Pass is closed. The Lake McDonald Lodge has been evacuated, plus cabins and campgrounds. The Sprague Campground will also be evacuated today.

It started after a lightning storm on August 11.

Monument Fire

This fire in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest area is 4,215 acres and 2 percent contained. It is 42 miles southwest of Ennis. It was caused by lightning and was first detected on August 6.

Here are the evacuation orders for this and the Wigwam fire as of August 13: “Haypress Lakes subdivision was evacuated August 12. The Ennis High School has been established as a Red Cross evacuation center. There is currently an Evacuation Order for the Haypress Lakes road and Boiler springs from the Y (in the road) to the west (BLM). There is also an Evacuation Warning from the Y (in the road) southeast to the Shining Mt. Subdivision.”

Shellrock Fire

This fire in the Central Land Office is 125 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 25 miles north of Helena.

Sterling Complex Fire

This fire in Kootenai National Forest is 544 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 18 miles south of Eureka.

Tenmile Fire

This fire is 679 acres and 30 percent contained. It’s 19 miles south of Eureka, at Highway 37-Ten Mile Drainage, 48.594 latitude, -115.164 longitude. It was caused by lightning. Crews have been having productive days fighting this fire, according to Inciweb.

MDS #2 on the move in Montana. Heading toward a spot fire. The Old Line State crew is in great spirits. #tenmilefire pic.twitter.com/BS1Zm4GIb6 — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) August 12, 2018

Virgelle Fire

This fire in Chouteau County is 2,000 acres and 25 percent contained. It’s 12 miles east of Loma.

Wigwam Fire

This fire in Humboldt/Toiyabe National Forest is 3,500 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 15 miles southwest of Ennis. This fire was caused by lightning.

Here are the evacuation orders for this and the Monument fire as of August 13: “Haypress Lakes subdivision was evacuated August 12. The Ennis High School has been established as a Red Cross evacuation center. There is currently an Evacuation Order for the Haypress Lakes road and Boiler springs from the Y (in the road) to the west (BLM). There is also an Evacuation Warning from the Y (in the road) southeast to the Shining Mt. Subdivision.”