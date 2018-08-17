Montana Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 17]

Fifteen wildfires are burning in Montana, for a total of 37,138 acres (up from a total of 19,000 acres just three days ago.) Although the fires are smaller in acreage than places like California are seeing, residents in the region will still want to keep an eye on the fires for changes and updates. These are the latest reports on the Montana fires as of August 17.

Two interactive wildfire maps for Montana are available. The first is provided by ArcGIS and the Montana State Library here and utilizes details from the USGS’s GeoMAC web services, including only wildfires that are 100 acres or larger and active in the state. You can visit this map here or view it below.

The next interactive map is provided by Montana.gov (the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) and you can view it here.

Here is a list of the active wildfires in Montana, according to NIFC.

Bacon Rind Fire

This fire is in the Custer-Gallanting National Forest. It’s 1,929 acres and 16 percent contained, located 17 miles north of West Yellowstone, 20 miles south of Big Sky, and 23 miles north of West Yellowstone, Montana. It was caused by lightning. The location is 44.968 latitude, -111.102 longitude.

According to Inciweb: “The Bacon Rind Fire is a great opportunity to remove dead vegetation from the forest understory and maintain a healthy ecosystem that will be conducive to new growth.”

Inciweb also noted: “The southeast corner of the fire edged closer to the highway on Monday. The Fire remains on the west side of Hwy 191. Travelers should expect delays when traveling Hwy 191, but the road is open. A new fire start, the Terminal Fire, was reported August 14th 1 mile east of the Bacon Rind Fire within Yellowstone NP. the 0.1 acre Terminal fire has been fully suppressed.” On August 16, fire growth was seen to the south towards Bacon Rind drainage, but there are no delays on Highway 191. Fire growth is still expected.

There are no current closures from this fire.

Beaver Creek Fire

This fire is being overseen by the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest. It’s 2,153 acres and 10 percent contained, located 32 miles southwest of Anaconda and 18 miles northwest of Wisdom, in the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness. It’s at 5.893 latitude, -113.528 longitude. The fire is expected to continue to creep and smolder, backing up on the flats, Inciweb reported. An area closure is in effect.

Brownstone Fire

This fire is in the Flathead National Forest. It’s 2,056 acres and 0 percent contained, up about 1,000 acres since Monday. It’s 25 miles east of Condon and was caused by lightning. It’s located at Brownstone Creek/Brown Sandstone Peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

According to Inciweb: “On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 15th, the Brownstone Fire was active in Brownstone and Cayuse drainages. The fire has spotted and is burning eastward in the head of Cayuse Creek, but it has not yet crossed onto the south side of the creek. The fire also made a run from the bottom of Brownstone Creek up the southeastern face of Brown Sandstone Peak.” Additional growth is expected this weekend.

Coal Ridge Fire

This fire in the Flathead National Forest is 266 acres and 1 percent contained. It’s 28 miles north of Kalispell, 10 miles west of Polebridge, Montana. It’s at 48.723 latitude, -114.502 longitude. No evacuation warnings are currently in place. Evacuations will be coordinated with the Flathead Office of Emergency Services.

Davis Fire

This fire, in the Kootenai National Forest, is 5,724 acres and 5 percent contained. It’s located 10 miles northwest of Yaak at 48.958 latitude, -115.933 longitude and hasn’t seen significant growth in a few days. Fire managers will host a community meeting on August 19 at 7 p.m. in the Upper Yaak Fire Department with a status update and discussions.

This map below, which is the most recent from Inciweb, gives you an idea of the fire’s location. However, note that the fire has grown significantly since this map was created:

Garden Creek Fire

This fire, overseen by the Flathead Agency, is 2,052 acres and 40 percent contained as of August 16. It’s located two miles north of Ronan, two miles north of Hot Springs, at 47.67 latitude, -114.76 longitude, and was caused by lightning. It hasn’t shown any growth in the last six days.

Gold Hill Fire

This fire, managed by the Kootenai National Forest, is 122 acres and 0 percent contained, 13 miles north of Libby in the Noisy Creek drainage area. It’s at 48.577 latitude, -115.526 longitude. Crews are making good progress on this fire.

Goldstone Fire

This fire, in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 7,060 acres and 0 percent contained according. The fire was caused by lightning and is at the Goldstone Pass 18 miles south of Jackson, Montana and 5 miles west of Reservoir Lake in the Park Creek drainage area in the Bitterroot Mountains, near the Montana and Idaho state border. It’s in steep, mountainous terrain.

Here's an operational briefing about the fire on August 17.

There are currently no evacuation warnings for the fire as of August 17. But homeowners should always have an escape plan just in case.

Howe Ridge Fire

Friday 8/17 #HoweRidgeFire Glacier NP. Map displays latest satellite hotspots. Perimeter data is 24+ hrs old. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/xC0L0sC5Te #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/6RxyXdqhtY — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 17, 2018

This fire is in Glacier National Park. It’s burned 3,500 acres and destroyed many homes and historic structures on the north end of Lake McDonald, and appears to be 0 percent contained.

The following evacuations and closures are still in place, according to Inciweb on August 16:

Avalanche Campground and Sprague Campground

North Lake McDonald Road (private residences and the Lake McDonald Ranger Station)

Lake McDonald Lodge Complex (all businesses, employees, and private residences)

Private residences along the Going-to-the-Sun Road

The Going-to-the-Sun road is open between St. Mary and Logan Pass, but closed between the foot of Lake McDonald near Apgar and Logan Pass.

The Inside North Fork road is closed, along with trails associated with the fire.

The Logan Pass Star Party for August 17 was canceled due to the fire.

A fire information line is available at 406-888-7077.

It started Sunday as a small, smoldering fire from lightning and grew quickly, Flathead Beacon reported.

Monument Fire

This fire in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest area is 5,733 acres and 5 percent contained. It is 42 miles southwest of Ennis. It was caused by lightning and was first detected on August 6. Inciweb is covering this fire in conjunction with the nearby Wigwam fire. Follow the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook page for updates on this and the Wigwam fire.

On August 17, the Forest Service noted the following about both fires:

Here are the evacuation orders for this and the Wigwam fire as of August 17:

Multiple families of the Haypress Lakes area (located within the Shining mountains subdivision) were evacuated on August 12. The American Red Cross shelter at the Ennis Elementary has been placed on temporary standby and will be reactivated if needed.

An evacuation order is still in effect for the Haypress Lakes road and Boiler springs from the Y (in the road) to the west (BLM)

Evacuation warnings also remain in effect from the Y (in the road) southeast to the Shining Mt. Subdivision.

Pauola Ridge Fire

This fire, managed by Flathead National Forest, is 450 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 3 miles northwest of Essex. It’s at 48.311 latitude, -113.651 longitude. Fire behavior is active, Inciweb noted, with some group tree torching and growth is expected this weekend and hot and dry weather continues. No evacuation orders have been issued yet, but an evacuation warning was issued for residents near Essex. Follow @FlatheadOES on Tiwtter or Facebook for updates.

Shellrock Fire

This fire in the Central Land Office is 375 acres and 20 percent contained. It’s 25 miles north of Helena. It was caused by lightning and is at 46.929 latitude, -111.741 longitude.

According to Inciweb: “The fire is primarily located in the Beartooth Wildlife Management Area and portions of private ranchlands. The fire is approximately five miles north of Beaver Creek Road, and two miles west of Middle Creek Lake. A high-voltage powerline and pipeline is in the area but not threatened at this time along with two ranch cabins and a historic cabin.”

Sterling Complex Fire

This fire in Kootenai National Forest is 1,095 acres and 23 percent contained. It’s 18 miles south of Eureka, directly east of Lake Koocanusa, burning in Tenmile drainage. The Tenmile Fire is part of this complex of fires.

According to Inciweb: “While the footprint of the Tenmile Fire is not changing, a segment of work remains along its southern flank before firefighter call it contained. Firefighters will look for and extinguish remaining heat. On the Huckleberry and Pinkham Tower Fire, firefighters are reinforcing the work heavy equipment is doing to ensure heat along the containment lines is out. A containment line bridging the northern flank of the Pinkham Tower Fire and its spot fire to the east is nearly complete which will prevent further growth to the north. Crews are also checking heat along the western flank of the Pinkham Tower Fire to improve a control line.”

A pre-evacuation notice is in effect for Edna Creek Road, Lake Creek Road, Sutton Ridge Road, and Swamp Creek Road, as of August 17, according to Inciweb. Residents should be ready to leave on short notice, with plans for their belongings, pets, and medicine. Call 406-293-6295 for the most current evacuation details.

The fire information number is 208-495-9928.

Tenmile Fire

This fire is 679 acres and 30 percent contained. It’s 19 miles south of Eureka, at Highway 37-Ten Mile Drainage, 48.594 latitude, -115.164 longitude. It was caused by lightning. Crews have been having productive days fighting this fire, according to Inciweb.

According to Inciweb: “While the footprint of the Tenmile Fire is not changing, a segment of work remains along its southern flank before firefighter call it contained. Firefighters will look for and extinguish remaining heat. On the Huckleberry and Pinkham Tower Fire, firefighters are reinforcing the work heavy equipment is doing to ensure heat along the containment lines is out. A containment line bridging the northern flank of the Pinkham Tower Fire and its spot fire to the east is nearly complete which will prevent further growth to the north. Crews are also checking heat along the western flank of the Pinkham Tower Fire to improve a control line.”

A pre-evacuation notice is in effect for Edna Creek Road, Lake Creek Road, Sutton Ridge Road, and Swamp Creek Road, as of August 17, according to Inciweb. Residents should be ready to leave on short notice, with plans for their belongings, pets, and medicine. Call 406-293-6295 for the most current evacuation details.

The fire information number is 208-495-9928.

Wigwam Fire

This fire in Humboldt/Toiyabe National Forest is 4,190 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 15 miles southwest of Ennis. This fire was caused by lightning.

Follow the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook page for updates on this and the Wigwam fire.

On August 17, the Forest Service noted the following about both fires:

Here are the evacuation orders for this and the Wigwam fire as of August 17, according to Inciweb: