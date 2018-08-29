Ron DeSantis Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ron DeSantis, a former Navy attorney and author serving as the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district, won the Republican primary for Governor of Florida in the Florida gubernatorial election, 2018.

DeSantis lives in Florida with his wife Casey, an award-winning television host, their daughter Madison and infant son Mason. Here’s what you need to know about DeSantis’ family:

1. His Wife Casey is an Emmy Award Winning TV Host of First Coach Living

Casey DeSantis, a former TV news anchor, hosts First Coast Living, a magazine style television talk show on NBC in Jacksonville, Florida. She is an Emmy Award winning television host who can be seen weekdays on NBC 12 and ABC 25.

Casey is also the moderator, host, co-executive producer and co-creator of The Chat, a live talk show featuring other women from the community, according to USA Today.

2. Trump-Backed DeSantis Released a Campaign Ad Featuring His Wife & Children Showing Support for Trump

DeSantis often uses Casey to introduce him at several campaign rallies and features his family in TV ads.

An ad DeSantis ran early in August got a lot of attention due to its heavy references to DeSantis’ support of Donald Trump. Trump-backed DeSantis released the ad shortly after the president came to Tampa Bay to rally on behalf of DeSantis’ bid for governor.

“Everyone knows my husband Ron DeSantis is endorsed by President Trump. But he’s also an amazing dad. Ron loves playing with the kids,” Casey DeSantis says, kicking off an ad that attempts to present her husband as a family man, while melding humor and a lot of President Trump name-dropping.

The ad features DeSantis “building a wall” with his daughter, reading “The Art of the Deal” to his infant son, and dressing the boy in a “Make America Great Again” onsie.

“People say Ron is all-Trump, but he’s really so much more,” Casey tells the camera.

3. His Wife is a Former TV News Anchor & a National Champion Equestrian & Runner-Up NCAA Champion

Before joining First Coast News, Casey worked for the PGA TOUR hosting and producing two shows: On The Tee, a live broadcast preceding Golf Channel coverage and PGA Tour Today, a daily recap of tournament play, USA Today reports.

She also has previous experience working for WJXT-Channel 4 in Jacksonville, where she held various positions including weekday morning anchor, police beat reporter, weekend evening anchor and associate producer, according to USA Today.

She has covered several military events, including deployments on the USS John F. Kennedy, an aircraft carrier, and the USS Florida, a nuclear powered submarine, USA Today reports. Casey is also a National Champion Equestrian and runner-up NCAA Champion.

4. DeSantis Has Two Children – His Daughter Madison, and Infant Son Mason

DeSantis and his wife bought a home in Palm Coast in July, 2016 after redistricting moved their home in Ponte Vedra Beach into the 4th congressional district, according to Wikipedia.

The couple has two children – a daughter, Madison, and an infant son, Mason. DeSantis is dedicated to protecting children and families, having served as both a federal and military prosecutor, prosecuting a wide range of cases including child exploitation, corruption and child abuse, according to his campaign biography.

Casey and I are blessed to welcome our son Mason Joseph DeSantis. 8lbs, 4oz and very strong! Both baby and mom are doing great. pic.twitter.com/dRMPDgsL9y — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) March 26, 2018

When their second child was born, DeSantis posted a picture of the happy family on Twitter, stating: “Casey and I are blessed to welcome our son Mason Joseph DeSantis. 8lbs, 4oz and very strong! Both baby and mom are doing great.”

Their daughter Madison was born in 2016.

5. DeSantis Received a Bronze Star & Two Marine Corps Commendation & Achievement Medals For His Service in the Navy

DeSantis himself is a native Flordian, with “blue collar roots,” according to his campaign bio. He grew up in Dunedin, FL, and attended college at Yale University, where he was the captain of the varsity baseball team. He eventually went on to Harvard Law School, where he graduated with honors.

He joined the Navy while he was studying at Harvard, according to his bio. He earned commission as a JAG officer before deploying to Iraq in 2007 as an advisor to a U.S. Navy SEAL commander. He also served at the terrorist detention center at Guantanamo Bay.

“His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (meritorious service), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (gold star in lieu of second award), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal,” his bio reads.

He is currently a Lieutenant Commander in the reserve component of the United States Navy.