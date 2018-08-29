Ron DeSantis Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ron DeSantis Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Updated
Ron DeSantis

Getty Ron DeSantis' family includes his wife Casey and two young children, Madison and Mason.

Ron DeSantis, a former Navy attorney and author serving as the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district, won the Republican primary for Governor of Florida in the Florida gubernatorial election, 2018.

DeSantis lives in Florida with his wife Casey, an award-winning television host, their daughter Madison and infant son Mason. Here’s what you need to know about DeSantis’ family:

1. His Wife Casey is an Emmy Award Winning TV Host of First Coach Living

Casey DeSantis, a former TV news anchor, hosts First Coast Living, a magazine style television talk show on NBC in Jacksonville, Florida. She is an Emmy Award winning television host who can be seen weekdays on NBC 12 and ABC 25.

Casey is also the moderator, host, co-executive producer and co-creator of The Chat, a live talk show featuring other women from the community, according to USA Today.

Read More From Heavy

Andrew Gillum: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

2. Trump-Backed DeSantis Released a Campaign Ad Featuring His Wife & Children Showing Support for Trump

DeSantis often uses Casey to introduce him at several campaign rallies and features his family in TV ads.

An ad DeSantis ran early in August got a lot of attention due to its heavy references to DeSantis’ support of Donald Trump. Trump-backed DeSantis released the ad shortly after the president came to Tampa Bay to rally on behalf of DeSantis’ bid for governor.

“Everyone knows my husband Ron DeSantis is endorsed by President Trump. But he’s also an amazing dad. Ron loves playing with the kids,” Casey DeSantis says, kicking off an ad that attempts to present her husband as a family man, while melding humor and a lot of President Trump name-dropping.

The ad features DeSantis “building a wall” with his daughter, reading “The Art of the Deal” to his infant son, and dressing the boy in a “Make America Great Again” onsie.

“People say Ron is all-Trump, but he’s really so much more,” Casey tells the camera.

3. His Wife is a Former TV News Anchor & a National Champion Equestrian & Runner-Up NCAA Champion

Before joining First Coast News, Casey worked for the PGA TOUR hosting and producing two shows: On The Tee, a live broadcast preceding Golf Channel coverage and PGA Tour Today, a daily recap of tournament play, USA Today reports.

She also has previous experience working for WJXT-Channel 4 in Jacksonville, where she held various positions including weekday morning anchor, police beat reporter, weekend evening anchor and associate producer, according to USA Today.

She has covered several military events, including deployments on the USS John F. Kennedy, an aircraft carrier, and the USS Florida, a nuclear powered submarine, USA Today reports. Casey is also a National Champion Equestrian and runner-up NCAA Champion.

Read More From Heavy

Ron DeSantis – Don’t ‘Monkey This Up’ By Electing Andrew Gillum

4. DeSantis Has Two Children – His Daughter Madison, and Infant Son Mason

DeSantis and his wife bought a home in Palm Coast in July, 2016 after redistricting moved their home in Ponte Vedra Beach into the 4th congressional district, according to Wikipedia.

The couple has two children – a daughter, Madison, and an infant son, Mason. DeSantis is dedicated to protecting children and families, having served as both a federal and military prosecutor, prosecuting a wide range of cases including child exploitation, corruption and child abuse, according to his campaign biography.

When their second child was born, DeSantis posted a picture of the happy family on Twitter, stating: “Casey and I are blessed to welcome our son Mason Joseph DeSantis. 8lbs, 4oz and very strong! Both baby and mom are doing great.”

Their daughter Madison was born in 2016.

5. DeSantis Received a Bronze Star & Two Marine Corps Commendation & Achievement Medals For His Service in the Navy

DeSantis himself is a native Flordian, with “blue collar roots,” according to his campaign bio. He grew up in Dunedin, FL, and attended college at Yale University, where he was the captain of the varsity baseball team. He eventually went on to Harvard Law School, where he graduated with honors.

He joined the Navy while he was studying at Harvard, according to his bio. He earned commission as a JAG officer before deploying to Iraq in 2007 as an advisor to a U.S. Navy SEAL commander. He also served at the terrorist detention center at Guantanamo Bay.

“His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (meritorious service), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (gold star in lieu of second award), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal,” his bio reads.

He is currently a Lieutenant Commander in the reserve component of the United States Navy.

Read More From Heavy

Ivanka Trump Receiving Backlash for Tweet About Jacksonville Shooting
  • Published
Read More
, ,

1 Comment

1 Comment

do you want to live like Trump ,,,?,, honour your parents,,,,take care of them,,in their old age,,,

If we don’t honour our parents ,,it is not that we have to give account to God,,,,but we will die ,,face calamity,deadly disesases,, strifes,,we can not live in this world,,,
A my friend was watching me using bad words from me to dad ,,,
So he also used that to me ,,,
But l learnt bad words from my father ,,
a church uncle and my brother ,
But if I had used that words to dad other than his safety ,,,
I am sure my life in this world end soon ,,of disesase or some fatal DEATH,,
And ,,my ministries all humbug,,,or cheating,,,,
And one think ,,
Mother ,,
While honouring parents ,,
Mother took ,,more share ,,
As a son I had to respect both,,
Their misunderstanding ,,or ,,other things I didn’t have matured to understand ,,
But God knows ,,
God is the judge,,,
It is very difficult with our mother ,,
Here ,,,they used to tell a story about elephant ,a child and a doll ,,,
Elephant failed to break it ,,
But the child ,,
I can compare my mother to this child,,,
But if I had spoken anything to dad other than to his physical safety ,,, because without my permission he used to to go Town in bus traveling ,,, risky ,,
But I remember when other tried to disrespect dad I got angry ,, uncontrollable ,,
So I hope I got love for dad ,,
But did I honoured ?
It is a question mark ?
God is the judge.
Once dad was given over dose by a psychiatrist doctor ,,
During the time my mom went to nearby City
My dad was not able to stand due to heavy dose ,,
But he wanted to travel to nearby to meet my mom ,,(((
So I pushed or forced him to sleep in the cot ,,
The next day he complained about me to all as I had beaten him ,,
But when his overdose medicine effect got rid off him )))))
Later after his overdose medicine effect was gone ,,he felt sad ,,
He asked sorry to me ,,for giving wrong informations to others ,,,or complained about me ,,
God bless my dad ,,,
He never listened to me ,,
Actually I was like dad to Him,, many times ,,except in knowledge and God fearing ,,,
My dad was like a friend of mine,,,
My dad asked sorry to me several times,,,
I am not God ,,
I can not save a person ,, from death bed ,,
It is God who is authority for a man’s life and death ,,
But it is very difficult with people like my mother ,,,
Death is confirmed for a person who doesn’t honour his parents.,,,or look after their safety.
God is the judge.
JESUS once got angry uncontrollable with his mother ,,
But on the cross ,,???
You can see his love,,,
Did Jesus respect his mother or looked after her safety after his DEATH on Calvary ????
But for us both are important
God bless you.
God bless Trump.
God bless every one in USA.
God bless USA.
God bless UK and Germany.

Discuss on Facebook