Mother of Five’s Body Found In Basement Of North Philadelphia Home

Vianela Tavera was a mother of five who went missing on July 28. Her disappearance led to a search spanning three states until her family found her body in the basement of a North Philadelphia house, according to a report by Sabrina Kuriakose.
BODY OF MISSING MOM OF FIVE VIANELA TAVERA FOUND IN BASEMENT OF NORTH PHILADELPHIA HOME, SAYS FAMILY
Tavera was last seen heading to Philadelphia to visit her boyfriend. Her daughter Mailin said of her disappearance at the time, “She went to Philadelphia and she never came back.”
Tavera Disappeared After She Left to Drive to Philadelphia on July 28
Tavera was reported missing after she left her home in New York for Philadelphia. Their last contact with her was on July 28, though Fairfax County police confirmed that they believed Tavera had made it to her final destination, though “she may have been harmed.”
Fairfax County police also partnered with departments in New York and Philadelphia, searching several locations for her whereabouts.
Last Monday, officers Arrested Tavera’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Luis Negron-Martinez, on charges that he stole her car.
Tavera’s car was found with Virginia, along with Negron-Martinez. Police said Negron-Martinez needed medical help when he was found, the specifics of that are not clear at this moment.
Police also say they found a handgun inside, though they haven’t established whether he is being investigated for her death. Currently, Negron-Martinez is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on charges of grand larceny and possession of a concealed weapon.
Tavera’s Relative Said They ‘Just Want Answers’
Prior to the public announcement of her death, Tavera’s cousin Yohani Rosado said to Fox 29, “We decided to go to five hospitals just asking for unknown females in the last 8 days no one has walked in with her description. We just want answers.”
Her daughter Mailin added that Tavera’s lack of communication was very unusual for her mother. “She would call us and tell us she was ok but this time she didn’t answer,” Mailin said.
This is a breaking news post and will be updated with information as it comes.
1 Comment
