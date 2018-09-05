Andre Neverson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andre Neverson is an accused killer who was on the run for 16 years. Investigators say he killed his sister and a former girlfriend in 2002. He was on the U.S. Marshals’ “15 Most Wanted” fugitives list for more than a decade. He was arrested September 4, 2018 in Brideport, Connecticut.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Bridgeport Police Actually Arrested Neverson One Day Before U.S. Marshals Caught Him

Andre Neverson has been on the run since 2002. He was added to the U.S. Marshals’ “15 Most Wanted” Fugitive List in 2004. He was spotted in Trinidad, where he was originally from, in 2005. Investigators traveled there to arrest him, but he had disappeared again. They struggled to find leads for more than a decade.

On September 3, 2018, police in Bridgeport, Connecticut had Neverson in custody. Police sources told the New York Daily News that Neverson was arrested on a reckless driving charge. But he gave officials a fake name, and he was quickly released on bail. But within hours, investigators realized his true identity. They connected Neverson’s fingerprints to the 2002 double-murder case in New York City.

The next day, U.S. Marshals from the Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force teamed up with Bridgeport police to watch a house where Neverson was believed to be hiding. Investigators spotted the suspect leaving the house, and arrested him around 3:45 in the afternoon. He will be transferred to New York City to face the murder charges. According to the U.S. Marshals, Neverson is also charged with a parole violation and illegal entry into the United States.

2. Andre Neverson is Accused of Murdering His Sister and a Former Girlfriend By Shooting Both Women in the Head

Ex-con wanted for 16 years is busted in slay of mom, girlfriend in Brooklyn https://t.co/JX00GHO0c8 pic.twitter.com/kz6RD2LcL4 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 4, 2018

U.S. Marshals say Neverson is accused of shooting his sister in the head and stomach on July 8, 2002. Patricia Neverson was 39 years old at the time of her death, raised two children as a single parent and worked as a nursing administrator. Investigators said the two were allegedly arguing about money at her home in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at the time of the murder. Neverson had allegedly lent his sister money for her house, and accused her of failing to repay him.

Police accuse Neverson of then taking out his anger on an ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Donna Davis. According to a 2002 article in the New York Times, Davis was working toward a master’s degree at the time and worked for Aetna U.S. Healthcare. She was also from Trinidad. The day after Patricia Neverson was killed, Andre Neverson allegedly picked Davis up at Audrey Cohen College in Queens. Police say Davis for into Neverson’s vehicle voluntarily.

Davis’ body was found two days later in a vacant lot in Brooklyn, with a gunshot wound to the head. Neverson’s van was later found abandoned at Canarsie Beach Park in Brooklyn. Davis’ family members confirmed that she had previously been in a relationship with Neverson.

3. Neverson Reportedly Called His Father and Reached Out to Davis’ Mother Following the Double Killing

A man on the "15 most wanted fugitives" list who went into hiding for 16 years after being accused of killing his sister and ex-girlfriend was arrested in Bridgeport Tuesday, according to authorities https://t.co/XR0EH25IJA — Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) September 5, 2018

Andre Neverson seemed to disappear after the double shootings of Patricia Neverson and Donna Davis. But he reportedly communicated with family members afterward. The New York Daily News spoke with friends close to the family in 2002. They told the newspaper that Neverson called his father, Denzil Humphrey, and told him that he would never see Patricia again.

Neverson also sent a letter to the mother of Donna Davis. Police confirmed the letter to the New York Times, but would not disclose the contents. A family friend told the Daily News the letter “taunted” to Davis’ mother that she would never Donna again.

Neverson’s mother Erine reportedly said at the time that her son deserved the death penalty. She was quoted saying, “I want my son off the street, but I don’t just want him in jail. He deserves worse than that.” Erine told the Daily News in 2007 that she hoped to live long enough to see Andre arrested. “I want to ask him how he could do that to his sister.” But she passed away in 2009 at age 74. Andre Neverson’s father also recently passed away.

4. U.S. Marshals Say Neverson Emerged Four Months After the Double Killing and Threatened the Mother of his Daughter While Armed

Police did not find Andre Neverson after the July killings of Patricia Neverson and Donna Davis. It’s unclear where he went to avoid capture. But he was seen four months later.

U.S. Marshals confirm that on November 6, 2002, Andre Neverson visited the home of his ex-girlfriend. He allegedly wanted to see his daughter. But he did not politely knock on the door. Neverson allegedly broke into the house armed with a handgun. But the woman’s brother was also there, and Neverson “fled with no further incident.”

The New York City Police Department searched the area for Neverson, but found no trace of him. The U.S. Marshals took over the case in 2004.

5. Andre Neverson Was Jailed in the 1990s for Attempted Murder and Deported After His Release

At the time of 2002 double murder, suspect Andre Neverson was allegedly not supposed to be in the United States at all. In 1992, he was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting. The victim was Earl Mitchell, the uncle of his former girlfriend, with whom Neverson shares a daughter. Mitchell was shot in the leg as he tried to break up a fight between Neverson and his niece.

Neverson was convicted and served five years behind bars. When he was released on parole, officials deported him.

According to the New York Daily News, Neverson’s sister Patricia helped him return to the United States in early 2002. She reportedly helped him obtain a fake passport. The newspaper also states that she teamed up with the mother of child to raise $10,000 to pay for the passport and his travel back to New York. This is the same sister Neverson was accused of murdering in 2002.