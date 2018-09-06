Cory Booker Spartacus Comment: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

Senator Cory Booker boldly announced that his decision to release confidential documents during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was the closest he would ever come in his life to an “I am Spartacus moment.”

Despite risking being expelled by the Senate, Booker released the confidential documents anyway. The document in question was already leaked to the public by the New York Times, so Booker releasing the document only served to make a statement while risking his job.

The document in question involved an email that was sent by Kavanaugh to attorney Helgard C. Walker on January 17, 2002. It reads: “The people who favor some use of race/natl origin obviously do not need to grapple with the “interim” question. But the people (such as you and I) who generally favor effective security measures that are race-neutral in fact DO need to grapple– and grapple now– with the interim question of what to do before a truly effective and comprehensive race-neutral system is developed and implemented.”

Sen. Cory Booker at Kavanaugh hearing says he is releasing email "about racial profiling" to "expose" that documents "being withheld from the public have nothing to do with national security." "I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate." pic.twitter.com/dIL8TsNsEP — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2018

Booker released 12 pages worth of Kavanaugh’s email, which prompted his dramatic Spartacus comment.

Twitter was swift to jump on the comment and turn it into a slew of memes, jokes and reactions poking fun of the Senator for referring to Thracian gladiator. The memes were abundant, with several gifs of the gladiator flooding the social media platform.

Cory Booker: "I am Spartacus!"

Spartacus: "You're an idiot…" pic.twitter.com/BqefR3UXzf — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 6, 2018

Several users questioned if Booker was aware that Spartacus lost.

“Cory Booker realizes Spartacus … didn’t win …. right?” user Emily Zanotti wrote.

Cory Booker knows Spartacus lost, right? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 6, 2018

Cory Booker realizes Spartacus….didn't win….right? — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 6, 2018

While others just made fun of Booker’s comment, teasing how dramatic it was and how the comment itself only served to “diminish the Spartacosity of it.”

“Today is just gonna be a series of really powerful people standing up and saying they aren’t Spartacus,” Twitter user Matt Pearce wrote.

“I think you’ve missed the point of releasing these emails which is to note that Cory Booker is Spartacus,” another user wrote in response to another tweet.

Cornyn: there will be punishment Cory Booker: BRING IT Grassley: I’m confused Booker: I AM SPARTACUS Kavanaugh: I’m hiding under my desk — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 6, 2018

Pro tip: Saying this is your “I am Spartacus moment” diminishes the Spartacosity of it. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 6, 2018

you are not supposed to actually say “I am Spartacus” — Dad (@fivefifths) September 6, 2018

Spartacus didn't need to point this out. https://t.co/At8U3CSHE2 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 6, 2018

#ThursdayThoughts Booker & Kamala competing for Most Hysterical Woman at the Kavanaugh hearings.

Spartacus. — Paulo Smith 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🇧🇷 (@pecunia55) September 6, 2018

