Hurricane Florence Animal Rescues [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Hurricane Florence has been soaking the east coast, bringing record-breaking amounts of rainfall and displacing thousands of people. However, it isn’t just humans that are suffering from Florence; reports of abandoned animals and pets seeking shelter from the rising waters have been flooding social media, along with plenty of pictures and video of the volunteers taking time to rescue them.

Among the many admirable rescue stories is Tony Alsup, a trucker from Greenback, Tenn., who drove to South Carolina in a school bus to evacuate 53 dogs and 11 cats from animal shelters in the path of Hurricane Florence. Alsup drove through North Myrtle Beach, Dillon, Georgetown and Orangeburg to load up dozens of animals to transport to a shelter in Foley, Alabama, where they will up for adoption to loving families.

“It’s so easy for people to adopt the small pets and the cuties and the cuddly,” Alsup told Greenville News. “We take on the ones that deserve a chance even though they are big and a little ugly. But I love big dogs, and we find places for them.”