Hurricane Florence Live Stream: Watch Frying Pan Ocean & Other Carolina Cams

As Hurricane Florence nears the Carolina coastline, live streams and web cams are capturing the surge in waves and winds. One live stream that has gotten a lot of attention is the Frying Pan Ocean live stream, which comes from the Coast Guard tower 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina. This cam is set up right where Florence may be making landfall, and the helipad tower is about 100 feet above water. In the current live stream, you can see the battered American Flag, torn in pieces from the fierce winds. The live stream is above.

The web cam above is shared by Explore Oceans, which also has a number of additional web cams that can give glimpses of the hurricane’s landfall. The Frying Pan Tower was built in the 1960s as a way to warn incoming ships of nearby shallow waters. Since then, the tower has become home to an ecosystem of marine life, Explore.org explains.

Explore Oceans also offers this web cam view from the Wilmington Tower (another Frying Pan Tower view.)

And this underwater shark cam is 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina, and might provide some interesting glimpses of how the ocean looks underwater as the hurricane moves in.

But there are many more live streams and live cams that you can watch as the hurricane approaches. This next one is provided by The Washington Post.

And this live stream is from the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League’s Pelicam on Charleston Harbor:

In the Outer Banks area, here is a video of the Avalon Pier, showing the Stonefish BeachBar in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina:

And next is a video from the Outer Banks showing a live web cam from Twiddy & Company Realtors, from the beach of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Next you’ll find a North Topsail beach cam, provided by Tornado Alley Video. This is from storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski on the Outer Barrier Islands of North Carolina to the mainland.

And here is a live stream from Sunset Beach Marsh, from the Sunset Inn, in North Carolina:

This is a developing story.