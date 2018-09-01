Sinead McNamara: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Australian model Sinead McNamara has died while on her dream holiday in Greece.

Jake McNamara, the model’s brother, was the first to announce her death. “Unfortunately I have received the worst news of my life, Sinead has passed away,” he wrote on his Facebook account (set to private).

Here’s what you need to know about Sinead McNamara:

1. Sinead’s Body Was Found Hanging on The Back of a Boat Owned by Mexican Billionaire Alberto Bailleres

According to News AU, Sinead had been working on a super-yacht called “the Mayan Queen IV” for the past four months.

The boat is owned by Alberto Bailleres, a Mexican billionaire in the mining business with a net worth of $9.6 billion. Sinead’s body was found hanging from the back of that yacht. Cause of death is still being investigated.

2. Sinead is From Port Macquarie in Northern New South Wales And Has Always Had a Love For Adventure

The twenty-year-old was born and raised in Port Macquarie in Northern New South Wales but often shared her travel adventures to other countries with her nearly 14 thousands followers on Instagram.

Sinead left Sydney five years ago to travel and pursue her modeling career. Reports indicate she died on Thursday, but her death was confirmed today.

Sinead’s mother Kylie McNamara was supposed to fly to Greece to meet her daughter there for a vacation. She’s kept her flight plans to go meet with authorities.

Sinead last posted five days ago from Komitata, Kefalonia in Greece while jet skiing “around the most beautiful turquoise water in the med.”

3. Sinead Died Right Before Her Reunion With Family; She Was Planning a Celebration For Her Big Sister’s Birthday

Three days before she passed, Sinead gave a shout out to her sister on her Facebook page saying, “happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, 5 days till I get to see you!!! Excitement is an understatement.”

Her older sister Lauren was supposed to join their mother and meet up with Sinead in Greece where they’d vacation and celebrate Lauren’s birthday. It hasn’t been reported whether or not Lauren will still arrive with Mrs. McNamara.

Sinead also recently had a birthday, on August 1st. The model turned 20 years old.

4. Sinead Was Considered a Social Media Influencer; She Broke Into Modeling After Gaining Recognition on Instagram

“An hour in Santorini sipping on strange cactus drinks, early morning wake boarding in Antiparos, sunset-sunrise seeking around the Greek islands. Boy oh boy this world is beautiful,” Sinead wrote on her Facebook page on August 17th.

She arrived in Greece mid-June to model and to vacation. According to her family, Greece was her “dream place to holiday.”

Opportunity opened up to the young model after she grew a large following on her Instagram page. She traveled to Greece to pursue career opportunities, but it’s unclear how she connected with Mexican billionaire Alberto Bailleres whose yacht she was found dead on.

5. Loved Ones Remember Sinead’s Life, Sharing Their Memories to Social Media

Sinead’s friends and family have been sharing their fondest memories with the model to their Instagram and Facebook pages for the past couple of days.

“It was only a few days ago you were messaging me forcing me to come camping with you. You’re such a gorgeous girl lost way to soon,” one friend wrote.

Another wrote, “You lived more in your short years than most do in a lifetime, thanks for all the memories.”

She had many who loved her: “Our souls were so perfectly aligned we were convinced we were the same person. I can’t explain how much I’m going to miss you or how broken I am.”

Australian YouTube star Alex Hayes shared the news of Sinead’s death to his 650,000 followers. “Life is so precious gone way too soon. Such a beautiful human being. Will cherish all our memories. Rest in Peace you beautiful soul,” he wrote.