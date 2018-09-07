WATCH: President Trump’s Interview With Pete Hegseth on Fox & Friends

Pete Hegseth of Fox & Friends interviewed Donald Trump before a political rally in Billings, Montana on Thursday evening. The interview, broadcasted early this morning, covered the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times, Trump’s plan to “finish the wall,” Collin Capernick’s deal with Nike and the mid-term elections.

Trump opened the interview by stating that outside of the swamp (referring to the nation’s capital) there is a lot of love. “Our country, Pete, is doing better than it’s ever done before,” he said.

Hegseth got right to it, asking Trump about what he thought of the anonymous op-ed published about him in the New York Times Wednesday.

“I think this audience would say that an attack on you is an attack on the people who voted for you,” said Hegseth. “Are you any closer to knowing who did it and what should be done when you find out who it is?”

“It’s treason,” Trump said. “Top-level officials in all of my cabinets are writing editorials saying it’s got to be at a fairly low level, and I see all the people who are saying great things. We have a lot of love in this administration.”

Trump mentioned that the American people should not be fooled because the White House is a “well oiled machine.”

Trump and Hegseth moved on to discussing “the wall,” as the crowd shouted, “build a wall, build a wall” behind them.

“Will you shut down the government if the wall funding is not included?” asked Hegseth.

“Here’s the thing, we need Republicans elected in the midterms. They don’t want to do anything until after the election. They don’t want to do anything that will upset the apple cart,” Trump said.

“If it was up to me, I’d shut down government over border security,” said Trump, “but I don’t want to do anything to hurt us. I think we’re going to do really well in the midterms and we’ll do it right after the midterms.”

Hegseth mentioned Capernick’s deal with Nike. “I don’t like what Nike did. I don’t think it’s appropriate what they did. I honor our flag. I honor our national anthem,” Trump said.

“The level of unfairness and bias in the press is incredible, but folks, we’re winning,” Trump seemed to change the subject.

The president closed by endorsing his candidate for Senate, Matt Rosendale, current Auditor for the state of Montana.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Beto Talks Trump, The NFL & His DUI on The Ellen Show