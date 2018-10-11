Avenatti Says Trump Jr Will Be Indicted ‘Before His Birthday’

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer best known for representing Stormy Daniels and Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, has come out with a new political prediction. In a tweet Thursday morning, Avenatti said that Donald Trump Jr. will face criminal charges before the end of the year.

“Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on `12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning.”

Trump Jr Says He Isn’t Worried About the Mueller Investigation

Donald Trump Jr has been under investigation for months as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible connections between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government. In 2016, Trump Jr. met with Russian nationals at Trump tower, after the Russian nationals promised to give him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, his father’s rival in the 2016 election. Trump Jr. has been closely scrutinized because of that meeting, especially since he has changed his story about why the meeting happened in the first place. Hi initially said that he was meeting the Russians to discuss adoption law. Later he said that they had promised to give him “dirt” about Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. has denounced the Mueller probe as politically-motivated and says that he has done nothing wrong. In an interview with ABC last month, Trump Jr was asked whether he was worried he could face legal troubles because of the probe. Trump Jr replied, “I’m not because I know what I did, and I’m not worried about any of that. That doesn’t mean they won’t try to create something, I mean, we’ve seen that happen with everything. But, again, I’m not.”

Avenatti’s Predictions Don’t Always Come True

Michael Avenatti doesn’t have a perfect score when it comes to making predictions. Not long ago, Avenatti seemed to think that he was going to take down Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Avenatti said that his client, Julie Swetnick, had attended a string of parties where girls were given date-rape drugs and where gang rapes took place. Nobody has been able to corroborate the explosive claims. At least one Republican — Susan Collins of Maine — said she voted to confirm Kavanaugh in part because of the over-the-top allegations against him. Collins said that Avenatti’s claims made the attacks on Kavanaugh seem politically motivated.

CNN reports that — speaking off the record — a number of Democrats said that Avenatti shouldn’t have “meddled” in the Supreme Court nomination and that he had “set back” the Democrats by turning the confirmation process into a “circus.” Avenatti, in turn, told CNN that the Democrats who criticized him were “cowards.” “It is outrageous that these so-called Democrats would attack a sexual assault victim from coming forward,” Avenatti told CNN last week. “I guess their position is that she should have shut her mouth and remained silent? It is disgusting that these cowards blame my client and the other accusers from coming forward.””

Avenatti and Trump Jr Have Been Squabbling on Twitter All Week

Thursday wasn’t the first time that Avenatti brought up the idea of Trump Jr getting indicted. Avenatti started talking about a possible indictment on October 9 — seemingly as a response to Trump Jr taking a shot at him first. On October 8, Trump Jr put out a sarcastic tweet, saying that he was “excited” about the idea of an Avenatti-Weiner presidential ticket in 2020. Trump Jr. was referring to the fact that Anthony Weiner, the disgraced New York congressman who was sent to jail for sexting with underage girls, will be getting out of jail soon — and Avenatti has hinted that he may want to run for president in 2020. Trump Jr wrote, “Who else is excited about Avanetti/Weiner 2020?!? It’s gonna be Carlos Dangerous.”

That’s when Avenatti fired back, saying that Trump Jr. would be facing charges soon. Avenatti said, “Bif: If I were you, the last thing I would be doing is referencing other people getting out of federal prison. Because after you are indicted, you will likely be passing them on your way in. BTW, they don’t have silver spoons or gold toilets in the joint. Buckle up Buttercup.”

