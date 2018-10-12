Greg Calhoun Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Greg Calhoun, the Alabama business magnate and philanthropist, passed away on October 11 at the age of 66. Calhoun’s death was announced in a Facebook post that was written by his daughter, ShaKenya Calhoun Two. ShaKenya wrote that Calhoun died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 5:55 a.m. surrounded by his family. Calhoun’s cause of death has not been revealed.

The Facebook post announcing his death read in full, “Sept 10, 1952 – Oct 11, 2018. Today my father, Greg Calhoun was granted his Heavenly wings in Los Angeles, CA at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at 5:55 a.m with his family by his bedside. The Lord called home a true General in the Army!!! Words can’t express the shock and hurt we are enduring at this moment but we KNOW God does not make any mistakes!! Lord knows we are truly grateful for the time God has given us with him. Words can’t express his character! Many great memories that we will forever cherish in our hearts! Please keep my family and I lifted up in prayer during this difficult time!!”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In 1984, Calhoun Bought the Same Grocery Store Where He Had Previously Worked as a Bag Boy

Calhoun had been the CEO and president of Calhoun Enterprises and Calhoun Foods, a company that operated grocery stores in the city of Montgomery. The stores closed their doors in 2015. In June 2018, Calhoun was profiled by Black Entertprise magazine. The piece read, “When a 14-year-old kid named Gregory Calhoun was hired to bag groceries at a Montgomery, Alabama, supermarket in 1968, he believed that one day he would own t hat store. That enterprise-minded teenager was right. In 1984, at age 32, Calhoun paid $735,000 for the Super Food and Big Bear Supermarket and became the first African-American to own a major grocery store in the South. Incidentally, the store he bought was the one he worked in as a teenager.”

2. Comedian Steve Harvey Paid Tribute to Calhoun Calling Him: ‘One of My Closest Friends’

The Black Enterprise feature noted that Greg Calhoun and Comedian Steve Harvey had partnered in numerous ventures, including an investment company named HarCal that owns a food distribution business and a latex glove factory.

Speaking to the magazine after Calhoun’s death, Harvey said, “It with my deepest regret that I announce the passing of one of my closest friends and business partners, Gregory Calhoun. Greg and I spent a lot of time together, both professionally and personally. I held Greg in both the highest regard and utmost confidence.”

On his Facebook page, Calhoun shared photos with Steve Harvey, Michael Jackson and Magic Johnson.

3. Calhoun’s Presence at a Meeting About African-American Jobs With Donald Trump Was Requested by Both President Trump & President Obama

Calhoun was with comedian Steve Harvey when Harvey met with then president-elect Donald Trump to discuss the issue of jobs for African-Americans. WSFA reported at the time that Calhoun’s presence at the meeting was at the request of both the President Trump and President Obama transition teams. Calhoun told the station, “What we hope to do is make a difference in America by bringing jobs back. As you know we own a plant in Eufaula, Alabama that’s been closed for five years. If we can get the President elect’s help opening that plant up and employing the people down Eufaula and surrounding areas, we have made a great accomplishment.”

4. Calhoun Met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. When He Was 12 on the March Between Selma & Montgomery

Calhoun told Black Enterprise January 2016 that he met Dr. Martin Luther King during the march from Selma. Calhoun said, “I had the privilege of meeting him during the march from Selma. I was young–about 12–and I didn’t know anything about staying in the back so I ran up to the front. Dr. King put his hands on my shoulders and told me, “Young man, you stay behind the line right here. Stay back where it’s safe. It’s dangerous out here.” Calhoun said he was on the march with his father, Thomas, who was business owner and his mother, who was the head of housekeeping at a Holiday Inn along the Selma highway. Calhoun was asked about his opinion of Dr. King, Calhoun said, “I thought he was very, very intelligent. He reminded me of President Obama as far as the air he had about himself. He had an air of leadership about himself.”

5. Calhoun’s Life Is Being Celebrated by Celebrities & Colleagues on Twitter

As news of Calhoun’s death spread across America, celebrities and colleagues paid tribute to his life. Speaking to the Selma Times Journal, Selma Mayor Darrio Melton said, “Today we mourn the passing of a giant of a man, Gregory Calhoun. Greg was a model human being, businessman, and citizen whom we all admired and we will miss greatly.”

Here are some of the most poignant messages that were posted on Twitter:

Rest in peace my friend Greg Calhoun. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 11, 2018

Just learned some devastating news that my former business partner and good friend, Greg Calhoun, passed away today. He was a pioneer being the first African-American to own a major grocery store in the south. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 11, 2018

Greg Calhoun, Alabama Businessman, freedom fighter and @RPCoalition board member passed away suddenly. I miss him so much already. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/bqIO3VMz7X — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) October 11, 2018

Saddened to hear the passing of Greg Calhoun. As a true business pioneer and mentor, you will be missed. https://t.co/TNcLMApnar — Ben Obomanu (@obo87) October 11, 2018

Sad to announce the passing of a friend and former NAN board member Greg Calhoun. I will hold him and his family in my prayers.https://t.co/JhBGCkyxNR #RIP — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 11, 2018

I'm heartbroken by the sudden death of Montgomery businessman, Greg Calhoun. For years Mr. Calhoun was a staple in the Montgomery Community. My thoughts are with his wife, Verlyn, his children, and the entire Calhoun Family.https://t.co/f82gl3VhZ6 — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) October 11, 2018

I'm sorry to learn of the passing of Greg Calhoun. The patriarch of @blackenterprise 100 Calhoun Enterprises. Greg's entrepreneurial success inspired many of us & his contributions to the community will long be remembered. — Steven L Reed (@stevenlouisreed) October 11, 2018

Rip Greg Calhoun a real legend in Montgomery Alabama — willie green (@GWill742) October 12, 2018

Saddened to hear of the death of Greg Calhoun. He was a good man who always had a kind word and a willingness to help others. His drive and determination was to be admired. He will be missed. https://t.co/TgUBj2RDOp — Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) October 12, 2018

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side