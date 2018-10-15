Jayme Closs Amber Alert: Barron, Wisconsin Girl Missing

Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl from Barron, Wisconsin, is the subject of an Amber Alert that was issued after her parents were found dead at the family’s home.

According to the Amber Alert website, on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 12:53 a.m., a 911 call was received from Barron, Wisconsin. Barron is a community of about 3,300 people that is located in rural northwestern Wisconsin. Authorities found the girl’s parents dead, but Jayme was missing.

Authorities have yet to reveal a motive or any details about possible suspects. The FBI has been called in to help.

Jayme Closs Is Considered ‘Endangered’

Authorities are concerned about Jayme Closs’s safety. They searched the area around the family home with drones and infrared technology to try to find Jayme to no avail, WGN-TV reported.

“Upon arrival law enforcement found 2 adults deceased, and their 13 year old daughter, Jayme Closs, missing, and is considered endangered,” the Amber Alert says. “Anyone with information about her whereabouts or anyone that has contact with her is asked to contact the tipline at 1-855-744-3879. For up-to-date information, visit amberalertwisconsin.org.” Here is the Amber Alert details on that website.

We are in Barron, WI where police found two people dead at this home this morning…and 13-year-old Jayme Closs is missing. We will have more on @WCCO at noon. pic.twitter.com/K1QgYGjNNV — KatieSteiner (@4KatieSteiner) October 15, 2018

No clothing description for Closs was provided. No suspect vehicle description was provided, either. According to WBAY-TV and the Associated Press, it’s believed Jayme Closs was taken from her home by “unknown individual(s), likely with a gun.”

A missing poster circulating for Jayme says she is not considered a suspect and that authorities found a “violent crime scene.” It’s not clear who placed the 911 call.

Authorities Say Finding Jayme Closs Safe Is Their Only Goal Right Now

According to WBAY and the AP, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says authorities haven’t identified any suspect, and they haven’t revealed the cause of death for Closs’s parents (or their names). He said “gunshots” were involved in the deaths, however.

“At the end of the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That’s our goal. That’s our only goal right now,” Fitzgerald said at a press conference.

Fitzgerald’s press release for October 15, 2018 doesn’t reveal much more than the Amber Alerts. It says in full:

“On Monday October 15, 2018 at 12:58am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a subject asking for help at 1268 Hwy 8.

When deputies arrived on scene they found two deceased adults. A 13 year old female is missing from the residence and is considered missing and endangered.

The juvenile is Jayme Closs, age 13, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, green eyes and Blond or Strawberry hair. Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts or anyone that has contact with Jayme is asked to contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106 immediately.

This is all the information we have at this time and more information will be released later this afternoon or as needed by law enforcement to assist with this case.”

Hoping to give an update after 6pm. Nothing new to report as yet and Jayme is still missing. An Amber Alert has been issued. Thank you for the continuous shares and prayers Sheriff Fitzgerald — Chris Fitzgerald (@bcsheriff) October 15, 2018

The Amber Alert websites also provide the following information about Jayme Closs:

