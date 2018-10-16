Jayme Closs: Is There a Suspect? What’s Known So Far

It’s a mystery: Wisconsin parents Denise and James Closs, who worked at a local turkey plant, are found dead in a violent crime scene inside their rural home in Barron. Their 13-year-old daughter is missing, and the local sheriff says he has no leads.

What happened to Jayme Closs? The FBI, state, and local law enforcement authorities have descended on Barron, a small town in rural northern Wisconsin, and are trying to figure that out. They’ve released scant details about what happened inside the Closs home, but some things have been learned about the mysterious case.

“Our deputies on scene. This is a tough scene. And they’re frustrated,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in the news conference. “…It’s just a different scene for us. We don’t have a suspect. We don’t have any leads right now. We’re working very diligently right now to get those leads. We’re working with other agencies.” He encouraged the public to share Jayme’s photo.

Here’s what’s known in the case so far, as of October 16, 2018, including what authorities have said about whether there is a suspect:

Who Are the Deceased Parents & How Did They Die?

On the evening of October 15, 2018, the Barron County Sheriff identified the deceased parents as James, 56 and Denise, 46, who worked at the Jennie-O turkey plant together. “They are husband and wife and the mother and father of Jayme, the missing 13 year old,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement that he posted to Facebook.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in rural western Wisconsin,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in an October 16, 2018 news conference. “We just don’t see this thankfully.”

Barron County officials have identified the two deceased individuals as James,56 & Denise Closs, 46…parents or missing 13 year old. Both parents worked at the Jennie-O in Barron. pic.twitter.com/UR1TrrEvCC — Tajma Hall (@TajmaHallTV) October 15, 2018

Both James and Denise Closs worked at Jennie-O, which is a turkey plant in Barron, a town of about 3,300 people located in rural, northwestern Wisconsin.

Authorities have not released the cause of death of James Closs and Denise Closs. They said autopsies were being conducted, but the sheriff has indicated that gunfire was involved at the scene. The sheriff added: “I can tell you there were two victims at the residence. Gunshots were involved. I am not ready to rule how they died at this time. The deceased are the mother and father of Jayme.”

A neighbor told WISN-TV that they heard gunshots.

Was Jayme Closs Sighted in Miami, Florida?

However, on the evening of October 15, 2018, the Miami Police Department tweeted that Jayme might have been seen in Miami, Florida, writing, “Endangered Juvenile, Jayne Closs from Barron, WI, may have been seen in the afternoon of 10/15/18, in the area of N.W. 27 Ave and 11 St. If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER. If you have any information please call 911 immediately.” (Although Miami police gave the missing girl’s name as Jayne, it’s spelled Jayme.) It’s not clear how seriously Wisconsin authorities are taking the report or how Jayme could have made it so far so fast (Barron is located about 25 hours from Miami).

Police released video of the possible sighting at a Miami gas station. You can watch it above.

Local10 Miami gave additional details on the report: “Jayme Closs might have been seen at a gas station along Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street. The person who reported it said she was with two men in their 30s who were about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, weighing about 200 to 250 pounds and had beards. That same witness told police the black Ford Explorer they were in had a Wisconsin license plate tag of I60 WER.”

According to KARE 11, “The tipster reportedly told police two well-dressed, Middle Eastern men were inside the SUV. Officers say the tipster said the men were in their 30s, roughly 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and 200 to 250 pounds. They both reportedly had beards.”

Was Jayme Closs Abducted or Did She Run Away?

The Sheriff has indicated it’s possible that Jayme was abducted, but he’s stopped short of saying that for sure.

“We don’t know how far she (Jayme) could have gone or if someone took her,” said Sheriff Fitzgerald. “We don’t know the answer to that. We just know we have a violent crime scene and a missing 13-year-old girl.”

In a press conference on October 16, 2018, Fitzgerald did not provide many additional details. He asked the public to continue providing tips, and to report anyone changing their behavior, such as changes to appearance or suddenly going out of town.

“Every second counts in this case,” said the sheriff. Asked if it was possible that Jayme Closs ran away, he said, “That would be part of the investigation.” He said police “redid” the crime scene with the state crime lab to make sure they didn’t miss anything. He declined to release the parents’ cause of death, saying autopsies were being conducted.

According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, “We’ve searched the area around the residence to make sure she didn’t just go outside and go to the woods. We’ve used drones. We’ve used infrared. We’ve searched…the area around there. We’ve searched the school. We’ve met with the friends. We’re working very closely with the… middle school where she attends school. We have officers there today.”

Is There a Suspect?

Sheriff Fitzgerald says authorities have questioned multiple people because they follow up on every tip. However, they have not identified a suspect or person of interest, and they have not released any suspect description.

“We don’t have a suspect or a vehicle,” the sheriff said, explaining a delay in issuing an Amber Alert.

What Happened Inside the Closs Home?

Fitzgerald has repeatedly said that authorities aren’t sure. They’ve only said the scene was violent and there was a “disturbance” inside the house. They said gunshots were involved.

Sheriff Fitzgerald reiterated in a news conference that he wasn’t clear what happened yet: “That is the confusing part of this case. We don’t have any leads at this time on what really took place at that house,” he said, repeating several times that authorities are vexed by the case.

Is Jayme Closs Considered a Suspect?

At this point, authorities have said they do not consider Jayme Closs a suspect. They consider her an endangered, missing girl. The sheriff said of Jayme: “Right now, she’s missing and endangered. She’s not listed as a suspect. And as of now, we are just focused on finding a 13-year-old scared girl.”

Authorities also say they don’t have a motive. On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Sheriff Fitzgerald repeated that “Jayme is missing and endangered.”

“We want to bring Jayme home. That’s the main point,” Fitzgerald stressed.

Who Made the 911 Call?

Authorities received a 911 call from the home, which led to the bodies’ discovery, but they don’t know who made that call, Fitzgerald revealed.

According to the Amber Alert website, on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 12:53 a.m., the 911 call was received from Barron, Wisconsin. Authorities subsequently found the girl’s parents dead, but Jayme was missing.

He said it was made with a cell phone. Asked by a reporter if the word “help” could be heard on the 911 call, the sheriff responded, “I don’t know if the word help was said. I can’t comment on that.”

The sheriff said authorities don’t know who placed the 911 call because no one had contact with the 911 dispatchers. “We don’t know the answer to that,” he said, indicating that dispatchers “heard background noise. We are processing that.”

Who Is Jayme Closs?

Jayme Closs, despite her young age, also has a Facebook page.

“I love to dance at Christine’s Dance Jazz, ice-skating, valleyball (sic), swim, Art, cross country, Track, Dance,” Jayme wrote on her Facebook page, which she filled with photos of herself with a middle school sports team and in dance outfits.

On Facebook, Denise’s page is filled with photos of Jayme and other family members, including odes to her parents. The pictures show family-oriented activities, such as time at a pumpkin patch.

In July 2017, she wrote of Jayme, “Happy Birthday to My Daughter Jayme Closs who is Growing up to be the Sweetest and most kind Hearted Girl…Love you to the Moon And Back..Hope you Have the Best Day Ever…” Jayme responded in the thread, writing, “Thank you for Awesome Birthday Mom …and Thank you Aunt Sue for Everything. love you all…”

According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, Jayme Closs was seen at a family gathering on Sunday October 15, 2018.

Is the Public in Danger?

The sheriff said he didn’t believe the public was in immediate danger “that we know of.”

“We have a lot of unknowns in this case,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s the frustrating part in the law enforcement world, the unknowns we’re hitting in this case. So, to say the public is not in danger, I cannot say that.” But he said authorities didn’t know of any other threats in the area.

“At the end of the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That’s our goal. That’s our only goal right now,” Fitzgerald said at the press conference.

The Amber Alert websites also provide the following information about Jayme Closs:

Missing Since

Oct 15, 2018

Missing From

Barron, WI

Age Now

13 years

Sex

Female

Race

White

Height

5’0”

Weight

100 lbs

Eye color

Green

Hair

Blonde/strawberry blonde/straight

This article is being updated as more information is learned about Denise and James Closs and about the disappearance of Jayme Closs.