Kat Taylor, Tom Steyer’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Steyer is a billionaire hedge fund manager and a leading donor to Democratic and liberal causes. Steyer has also spent millions of dollars on a campaign calling for the impeachment of President Trump. In mid-October, House majority leader Kevin McCarthy was among a group of billionaires trying to “buy” the election. “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th. #MAGA,” McCarthy wrote in the tweet, which he later deleted.

Steyer is married to Kat Taylor. The couple has worked together on a number of philanthropic initiatives.

Here’s what you need to know about Kat Taylor:

1. Taylor & Steyer Tied the Knot in 1996 & Have Four Children

The couple got married in a ceremony in the Memorial Church at Stanford University. Both a rabbi and a Presbyterian minister officiated at the wedding.

The couple has four children. Steyer has described Taylor as a “fierce mother, tough but compassionate, with a heart as big as all outdoors.”

2. Taylor Stepped Down From the Harvard Board of Overseers Because She Said Harvard Was Funding ‘Pernicious Activities’

Taylor used to sit on the Board of Overseers of Harvard University. The board, the university’s second-highest governing body — oversees Harvard’s investments. Taylor stepped down from the Board because, she said, she was deeply unhappy with the investments that Harvard was making.

She had called on Harvard to divest from investments in fossil fuels — something the university refused to do. In her letter of resignation, Taylor wrote, “We should and would be horrified to find out that Harvard investments are actually funding some of the pernicious activities against which our standout academic leadership rails. But that is where we still sit, vulnerable to the inevitable association with our investment targets that profiting from them demands.”

The Daily Caller reported that Taylor stepped down from the board just one day before her term was due to expire.

3. Taylor & Steyer Have Pledged to Give Away Most of their Wealth During their Lifetimes

Taylor and Steyer have signed on to the “Giving Pledge,” which is a campaign asking some of the world’s wealthiest people to “give back” by donating most of their wealth to philanthropic causes during their own lifetimes. As of 2018, there were 186 pledgers, coming from 22 countries around the world. The pledgers include Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett. It also includes Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Bin Abdulazeed Al Saud, a member of the Saudi royal family.

Taylor and Steyer give to a variety of causes; Taylor says the couple has agreed to concentrate, broadly, on three main categories: “good food, good money, good energy.”

4. Taylor is the CEO of Beneficial State Bank, a Community-Based Bank on the West Coast

Taylor and Steyer helped to create Beneficial State Bank, which is a Community Development Financial Institution whose mission is to increase low-income communities’ access to banking services.

Taylor also helped to found a group called TomKat Ranch Educational Foundation (TKREF), which is dedicated to “inspiring a sustainable food system” through ranching, training, tours, research, and school food and garden programs.

5. Taylor & Steyer Both Graduated from the Stanford School of Business

Taylor and Steyer worked together to create The Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance, an organization which calls on Stanford faculty and students to get involved in environmental projects. The Center uses students and faculty to “design, and execute on research projects that aim to enable an environmentally and economically secure future.”

Taylor and Steyer both graduated from the Stanford School of Business.

